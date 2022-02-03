University of Chicago pro-Palestine group urges students to avoid 'Sh*tty Zionist Classes'

A pro-Palestine student organization at the University of Chicago is calling on students to avoid taking "Sh*tty Zionist Classes" in an Instagram post.

The University of Chicago Students for Justice in Palestine chapter published an Instagram post on Jan. 26 calling on students to avoid taking "Sh*tty Zionist Classes," and asking students to boycott classes discussing Israel or who are taught by Israeli fellows.

"Don't Take Sh*tty Zionist Classes," the Instagram post reads. "Support the Palestine movement for liberation by boycotting classes on Israel or those taught by Israeli fellows."

The post states that students attending classes discussing Israel or who are taught by Israeli fellows are "participating in a propaganda campaign that creates complicity in the continuation of Israel's occupation of Palestine."

"Israeli-centered classes are designed to obscure Palestinian perspectives. Many courses which proclaim to be about aspects of ‘Israeli culture’ make no mention of Palestine or Palestinians, preferring the term ‘Arab Minority’ at most," the post states.

The Students for Justice in Palestine chapter also states that Israel is an "apartheid state," adding that the courses are "Zionist propaganda."

"Boycott these classes that serve as vehicles to spread Zionist propaganda on American college campuses. The Zionist agenda of these classes can be read directly off their course descriptions, which we’ve highlighted for you here. If you or anyone you know are taking these courses, DROP THEM," the Instagram post description states.

In the Instagram post, the pro-Palestine organization commented on various course descriptions discussing Israel that are being taught at the university.

Responding to one course description which used the term "Israeli citizens," the student organization said that "Israeli Citizenship is itself a racist and exclusionary construct in the service of apartheid."

Addressing one course using the term "Israeli society," the pro-Palestine organization said that their society is "a society founded on racist settler colonial principals, ethnic cleansing, and the attempted erasure of both Palestinian people and their political rights and identity."

A University of Chicago spokesperson didn't directly address the Instagram post or the student organization but said in a statement that it opposes anti-Semitism.

"The University of Chicago is committed to support the wellbeing of all members of our community, to welcome people of all backgrounds, and to provide an environment for faculty and students to engage freely and openly on a wide range of issues. These values compel our steadfast opposition to discrimination, including rejection of antisemitism, anti-Palestinian bias, and other forms of bias that are incompatible with our commitment to diversity and inclusion.," the spokesperson said.

The spokesperson added that the University of Chicago does not tolerate "tolerate violence, threats, intimidation or harassment directed at individuals or groups, as reflected in University Policy."

Fox News Digital reached out to the University of Chicago Students for Justice in Palestine chapter for comment.