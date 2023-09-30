Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

ISIS

CENTCOM confirms successful helicopter raid on ISIS collaborator

Following the death of ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, the netowrk has operated as an ecosystem of terrorist cells

By Timothy H.J. Nerozzi Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for September 30 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for September 30

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

A high-ranking ISIS collaborator was captured in northern Syria during a raid, U.S. Central Command confirmed Saturday.

Mamduh Ibrahim al-haji Shaykh was captured on Thursday after a successful helicopter raid conducted in collaboration with U.S. Syrian Kurdish fighters.

"USCENTCOM remains committed to the enduring defeat of ISIS," said spokesman Lt. Col. Troy Garlock.

US-BACKED SYRIAN KURDS REPORT CAPTURE OF KEY ISLAMIC STATE FIGURE

Islamic State militant holds ISIS flag in a desert setting

A masked Islamic State soldier poses with the ISIS flag.  (Pictures from History/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

USCENTCOM reported no civilian deaths or injuries over the course of the operation.

The military characterized the suspect as an "ISIS Facilitator" in their report.

The ISIS ally also goes by the name Abu Youssef.

WHITE HOUSE INSISTS THERE'S 'NO SIGN' ISIS SYMPATHIZER'S SMUGGLING RING BROUGHT TERRORISTS INTO US

USCENTCOM

The seal of the U.S. Central Command is displayed at MacDill Air Force Base, Fla. The U.S. military says it has captured an operator for the Islamic State extremist group during a helicopter raid in northern Syria. U.S. Central Command said in a statement Monday, September 25, 2023, that the operator, Abu Halil al-Fad’ani, "was assessed to have relationships throughout the ISIS network in the region." It says his capture on Saturday increases the chance that U.S. counterterrorism operations there will be able to target additional members of the group.  ((AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File))

He was taken into custody in the city of Raqqa, according to Syrian Democratic Forces.

The U.S. and allied forces in the region have carried out a consistent campaign against remaining ISIS leaders operating in Syria. 

U.S. forces killed the head of the organization, Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, in a 2019 raid. Since then, ISIS forces have operated as cells.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

U.S. forces killed high-ranking ISIS leader Usamah al-Muhajir in an airstrike in eastern Syria in July, according to a statement from USCENTCOM at the time. 

"We have made it clear that we remain committed to the defeat of ISIS throughout the region," said CENTCOM commander Gen. Michael Kurilla. 

He added, "ISIS remains a threat, not only to the region but well beyond."

Fox News Digital's Anders Hagstrom contributed to this report.

Timothy Nerozzi is a writer for Fox News Digital. You can follow him on Twitter @timothynerozzi and can email him at timothy.nerozzi@fox.com