Ceasefire proposal could reopen key oil route amid US-Iran tensions and more top headlines

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TOP 3

1. Ceasefire proposal could reopen key oil route amid US-Iran tensions

2. Artemis II crew to pass far side of the moon, traveling further than any human

3. GOP races to pass ICE, Border Patrol funding bill as priorities pile up, divisions emerge

MAJOR HEADLINES

CAMPAIGN BOOST — President Trump endorses former Fox News host Steve Hilton for California governor. Continue reading …

HEAVENLY VIEW — Artemis II astronaut marvels at 'beauty of creation' in Easter message. Continue reading …

FAMILY EMERGENCY — Hollywood actress and 7 others rushed to hospital in 3 ambulances after car crash. Continue reading …

SPIRITUAL STRUGGLE — Savannah Guthrie admits disappointment with God in Easter message. Continue reading …

HOLIDAY HORROR — Easter egg hunt tragedy leaves young mother, her baby and teenager dead. Continue reading …

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POLITICS

POWER PLAY — High-stakes elections this month take center stage. Continue reading …

CAMPUS CLASH — Federal judge blocks President Trump's college race data probe as ‘chaotic.’ Continue reading …

DOUBLE STANDARD — ‘Squad’ member ripped for calling evictions an ‘act of violence.’ Continue reading …

PALACE INTRIGUE — Trump admin files emergency motion after judge's 'untenable' ballroom ruling. Continue reading …

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MEDIA

POISON IVY — Harvard alum praises Trump admin targeting university admissions policies, handling of antisemitism. Continue reading …

HOLIDAY SNUB — Democrats skip Biden in Easter post as users ask 'Why are y'all skipping over' him. Continue reading …

DIVINE INTERVENTION — Celebrity blogger Perez Hilton apologizes to fans after spiritual awakening. Continue reading …

‘UNGODLY’ — Georgia pastor blasts religious leaders backing President Trump as ‘wrong.’ Continue reading …

OPINION

JOE ABRAHAM — I lost my daughter to sanctuary policies. My senators are too cowardly to talk to me. Continue reading …

TED JENKIN — Blue states are changing the tax rules on the wealthy and it's going to cost all of us. Continue reading …

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IN OTHER NEWS

FAITH FRACTURE — King Charles sparks backlash from UK Christians by not delivering an Easter message this year. Continue reading …

MUSICAL MAYHEM — First-ever Final Four concert backfires as fans rip NCAA over game delays. Continue reading …

AMERICAN CULTURE QUIZ — Test yourself on Tidal Basin traditions and baseball benchmarks. Take the quiz here …

ROUGH WATERS — 5 dangerous cruise ports travelers should research before booking excursions. Continue reading …

UNINVITED VISITOR — ‘Wild’ guest shows up at neighbors' doors, begging to be fed. See video ...

WATCH

SEN. DAVE MCCORMICK — Daring US airman rescue in Iran is an Easter miracle. See video …

RET. US ARMY COL. JOEY RAYBURN — Iranian regime needs to take Trump very seriously. See video …

LISTEN

Tune in for a look at the early fight for control of Congress, as Republicans aim to defy midterm history with a fundraising edge and redistricting strategy. Check it out ...

FOX WEATHER

What's it looking like in your neighborhood? Continue reading…













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