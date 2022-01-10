CDC's Walensky fails to disclose how many deaths were 'from' COVID-19

Good morning and welcome to Fox News First. Here's what you need to know as you start your day

CDC Director Walensky fails to disclose how many deaths were 'from' COVID-19: 'Data will be forthcoming'

Critics demanded answers from CDC director Rochelle Walensky Sunday after she hedged on how many of the COVID-19-related deaths in the U.S. were directly due to the virus and how many were individuals who died with COVID-19 yet had underlying conditions.

"Do you know how many of the 836,000 deaths in the U.S. linked to COVID are from COVID or how many are with COVID, but they had other comorbidities? Do you have that breakdown?" Bret Baier asked Walensky on "Fox News Sunday."

"Yes of course with omicron we're following that very carefully," Walensky responded. "Our death registry, of course, takes a few weeks…to collect. And, of course, omicron has just been with us for a few weeks. But those data will be forthcoming."

Her answer only frustrated critics of the Biden White House who have been asking about that distinction about COVID-related deaths for quite some time.

Chicago Public Schools close for fourth straight day as mayor blasts teachers union for 'illegal walk-out'

The Chicago Public Schools has canceled classes for a fourth consecutive day as city officials and representatives from the Chicago Teachers union have failed to come to an agreement on coronavirus safety measures.

The move was announced on Sunday night by the Chicago Public Schools, stating in a tweet that "we remain committed to reaching an agreement with the Chicago Teachers Union as soon as possible."

The Chicago Public Schools states that a "small number" of schools are planning to offer in-person activities for students on Monday.

On Jan. 4, the Chicago Teachers Union voted to switch to remote learning because of increasing coronavirus cases in the area, stating that the union would go back to in-person learning when either coronavirus cases "substantially subside" or the city signs an agreement on "conditions of return."

'Full House' star Bob Saget found dead in Florida hotel at the age of 65

Actor Bob Saget is dead after being found in a hotel room in Orlando on Sunday, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Office.

"Earlier today, deputies were called to the Ritz-Carlton Orlando, Grande Lakes for a call about an unresponsive man in a hotel room. The man was identified as Robert Saget & pronounced deceased on scene. Detectives found no signs of foul play or drug use in this case," the tweet read.

Saget was 65 years old.

A spokesperson for the sheriff's office told Fox News that deputies responded to a call at the Ritz-Carlton Orlando just after 4 p.m and found Saget unresponsive in a hotel room, and was pronounced dead on the scene. The Orange County Fire Rescue Department also responded to the call.

SOME PARTING WORDS

Mark Levin blasted Democrats for attempting to compare the Jan. 6 Capitol riot to the Civil War and said that the left-wing party is the greatest threat to America on Sunday's "Life, Liberty & Levin."

"Look how the Washington establishment, the media, the Democrat Party, Democrats in Congress, academia and all have all joined together the same organizations, the same people that pushed Russia collusion, … impeachments, and coups … Now they're telling us that Jan. 6 is [and] … was the greatest threat to America since the Civil War. Of course, that's a flat-out lie. The greatest threat to America is the Democrat Party," Levin said.

