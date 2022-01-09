Five-alarm fire in Bronx apartment building leaves dozens seriously injured

At least 31 people were seriously injured Sunday morning by a five-alarm fire that broke out in a high-rise apartment building in the Bronx.

"Approximately 200 FDNY members are operating on scene of a 5-alarm fire at 333 East 181 Street in the Bronx. There are currently 31 serious injuries to civilians," the New York City Fire Department tweeted Sunday.

"We expect numerous fatalities," FDNY Commissioner Daniel Nigro said during a press conference.

About 60 people were hurt. Children were among those injured.

"The smoke conditions in this building are unprecedented," Nigro added.

Smoke inhalation was the cause for the injuries and no one was burned, according to authorities.

The fire started on the second and third floors of the building in a duplex apartment in the Tremont section of the Bronx, the New York Times reported. The fire began just before 11 a.m.

This is a breaking news report and will be updated.