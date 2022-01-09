Expand / Collapse search
©2022 FOX News Network, LLC.

Washington Post columnist argues whether Biden 'can do a whole lot' about the economy or COVID

Jennifer Rubin has been repeatedly criticized as a 'sycophant' of President Biden

By Lindsay Kornick | Fox News
Washington Post columnist and cheerleader for President Biden, Jennifer Rubin said on Sunday there’s not a lot the president can do about the economy or COVID-19.

When appearing on MSNBC’s "Velshi," Rubin discussed the efforts to allegedly safeguard democracy for the 2022 election. While Rubin acknowledged the Democrats could suffer from the ongoing economic issues as well as the pandemic, she claimed that there’s not much Biden can do to change that.

CDC DIRECTOR WALENSKY FAILS TO DISCLOSE HOW MANY DEATHS WERE ‘FROM’ COVID-19: ‘DATA WILL BE FORTHCOMING 

President Joe Biden delivers remarks on the economy in the South Court Auditorium on the White House campus, Tuesday, Nov. 23, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

President Joe Biden delivers remarks on the economy in the South Court Auditorium on the White House campus, Tuesday, Nov. 23, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci) (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

"Well if the economy is not better and Covid is still raging, the Democrats are in deep trouble," Rubin said. "I’m not sure the President, who is going to be setting the tone for the election, can do a whole lot about either one of those."

During the 2020 election, Rubin repeatedly criticized former President Trump for his response towards the coronavirus. In a op-ed from April 2020, Rubin claimed  it was Trump’s action or lack of action that "allowed thousands of Americans to die."

PHOENIX, ARIZONA - JULY 24: Former U.S. President Donald Trump prepares to speak at the Rally To Protect Our Elections conference on July 24, 2021 in Phoenix, Arizona. The Phoenix-based political organization Turning Point Action hosted former President Donald Trump alongside GOP Arizona candidates who have begun candidacy for government elected roles. (Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images)

PHOENIX, ARIZONA - JULY 24: Former U.S. President Donald Trump prepares to speak at the Rally To Protect Our Elections conference on July 24, 2021 in Phoenix, Arizona. The Phoenix-based political organization Turning Point Action hosted former President Donald Trump alongside GOP Arizona candidates who have begun candidacy for government elected roles. (Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images) (Brandon Bell/Getty Images)

"If the country pays attention to him, thousands more will die. Trump is either incapable of understanding the risk or is unbothered by the prospect of these unnecessary deaths," Rubin said.

Rubin, who once considered herself a conservative, has become a prominent supporter of Biden and his liberal policies. Prior to Biden’s election, she also suggested that Biden could have indeed affected the economy and COVID-19 in his administration. She has published numerous op-eds praising the work of his administration, while on Twitter she defends Biden from his opponents. Her unconditional support for Biden has caused her to be labeled "sycophantic."

ASSOCIATED PRESS PIECE KNOCKS BIDEN FOR ‘FALLING SHORT’ ON TRANSPARENCY, AVOIDING NEWS CONFERENCES 

Washington Post columnist Jennifer Rubin was savagely roasted on Tuesday for her latest take on the coronavirus pandemic. (NBCUniversal via Getty Images)

Washington Post columnist Jennifer Rubin was savagely roasted on Tuesday for her latest take on the coronavirus pandemic. (NBCUniversal via Getty Images) (William B. Plowman/NBC/NBC Newswire/NBCUniversal via Getty Images)

"We know the big things a Biden administration would need to tackle — covid-19, economic recession, climate change — and the big changes required to address them (e.g., competent advisers, reliance on data). However, small things can matter, too, especially when they signal a change in outlook and values," Rubin wrote in November 2020.

Rubin has recently come under fire for shifting their perspective on the coronavirus after the emergence of the omicron variant. In December, she tweeted "As we recognize that covid-19 is not a deadly or even severe disease for the vast majority of responsible Americans, we can stop agonizing over ‘cases’ and focus on those who are hospitalized or at risk of dying."

Fox News’ Brian Flood and Cortney O’Brien contributed to this report.

Lindsay Kornick is an Associate Editor for Fox News. Follow her on Twitter at @lmkornick.