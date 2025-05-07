Cardinals gather for conclave to choose new pope and more top headlines

Good morning and welcome to Fox News’ morning newsletter, Fox News First. And here's what you need to know to start your day ...

TOP 3

1. Cardinals gather for conclave to choose new pope

2. REAL ID is here: 5 things to know before flying

3. Tensions rise between two nuclear superpowers

MAJOR HEADLINES

‘PERFECT LOCATION’ – Former FBI agent says Trump should ditch Alcatraz for island that would scare most hardened criminals. Continue reading …

POWER STRUGGLE – Latest legal move deepens standoff between judiciary and White House. Continue reading …

CITY UNDER FIRE – 'Defund the police' mecca overrun with violence, ‘failed leadership.' Continue reading …

LEGAL SHOWDOWN – James Comey’s daughter is key to Diddy prosecution after Epstein accomplice takedown. Continue reading …

CONNECTING CLUES – 52 frantic calls, vile voicemails and the moment Karen Read learned O’Keefe was dead. Continue reading …

--

POLITICS

‘GET ON THE STICK’ – Lawmakers get real about REAL ID mandate starting today. Continue reading …

CLOCKING IN – Jill Biden lands new job following four years as first lady. Continue reading …

'YOU KNOW MY VALUES' – Son of longtime independent senator announces jump into their state's most pivotal race. Continue reading …

CRYSTAL CLEAR – Church to excommunicate priests who follow controversial new law. Continue reading …

MEDIA

TIMING IT RIGHT – Biden denies he left 2024 race too late for Democrats to beat Trump. Continue reading …

TRYING AGAIN – Joe Rogan can't believe it as Canada elects liberal government again. Continue reading …

‘PSAKI’ BOMB – Biden’s mouthpiece lands liberal megaphone gig after brushing off mental decline. Continue reading …

GETTING CANDID – Montel Williams describes painful and emotional health battle that goes back decades. Continue reading …

OPINION

GORDON CHANG – Trump can reshape the Middle East and outfox China with this move. Continue reading …

JUSTIN HASKINS – How Canada’s new prime minister plans to take down America. Continue reading …

--

IN OTHER NEWS

FINDING FAITH – Kelsey Grammer says he 'cursed God' after tragedy struck his family. Continue reading …

RED SEA SLIP – Two pilots ejected after second Navy fighter plane goes overboard. Continue reading …

AMERICAN CULTURE QUIZ – Test yourself on great golfers, mushroom meccas and legendary ladies. Take the quiz here …

RIGHT NOTE – Kacey Musgraves gets real about country music misconceptions. Continue reading …

RIDE OF HIS LIFE – Unusual scooter ride shocks onlookers. See video …

WATCH

SEN STEVE DAINES – US won't back down when meeting with China. See video …

COLIN SCOGGINS – Overhauling air traffic control tech would take 'years,' says retired FAA military liaison. See video …





