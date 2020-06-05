Expand / Collapse search
George Floyd
California woman rolled down car window, pepper sprayed George Floyd protester: police

Peaceful protests give way to violence in California citiesVideo

Peaceful protests give way to violence in California cities

William La Jeunesse reports from outside vandalized stores in Santa Monica.

A Southern California woman was busted after video showed her rolling down her car window to fire pepper spray on a George Floyd protester, according to reports.

Amy Atkisson, 46, of Thousand Oaks, was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of unlawful use of tear gas for attacking a 16-year-old girl, news station KCBS reported.

Footage posted to Twitter shows Atkisson stopped at a light Sunday as protesters chant, “Black lives matter” on the side of Hillcrest Drive and Lynn Road.

WARNING: GRAPHIC LANGUAGE

She rolled down the window of her Lexus SUV and blasted pepper spray at one of them, the video showed.

Amy Atkisson, 46, of Thousand Oaks, was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of unlawful use of tear gas (Ventura County Sheriff's Office)

“This is not right, we should not attack each other!” wrote a Twitter user who shared the video.

Police were able to track Atkisson down from the license plates captured in the video of the heated exchange, the Ventura County Star reported.

This story originally appeared in the New York Post. For more from the Post, click here.