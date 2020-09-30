Expand / Collapse search
California wildfires fueled by hot, dry weather

California wine country devastated by persistent wildfiresVideo

California wine country devastated by persistent wildfires

Buildings and wineries continue burning in Napa and Sonoma counties; Matt Finn reports from Deer Park.

Fires in Northern California killed three people, destroyed homes, and prompted thousands to evacuate in a state already impacted by wildfires in recent months.

Shasta County Sheriff Eric Magrini said three people died as a result of the Zogg Fire, which spread over 23 square miles by Monday and saw more than 1,200 people evacuated in Shasta County. The fast-moving Glass Fire in Napa County also erupted on Sunday, with the cause for both fires under investigation.

Follow below for the latest updates on the wildfires. Mobile users click here.

