California man sought in chainsaw attack on woman, police say

The pursuit for a suspect allegedly connected to a chainsaw attack in California is ongoing following an encounter on Wednesday, police said.

Authorities located a wounded adult female when they arrived on the scene in Whittier after “an attempted murder” arose out of “a domestic violence incident,” the Whittier Police Department said on Facebook.

The woman was discovered to have sustained “traumatic physical injuries” that police said were thought to have been caused “by a chainsaw.” She was taken to receive medical care, although police added that they didn’t know the status of her condition.

Alejandro Alvarez, 32, was named as the suspect in the incident and police said he should “be considered armed and dangerous,” despite the fact that the chainsaw had been located.

Police said Alvarez is a 130-pound Hispanic man who is five-foot-three. The brown-eyed individual with black hair “was last seen wearing a brown ‘Hurley’ t-shirt and dark jeans,” they added.

Alvarez was also thought to be in a “stolen” Mercury Mountaineer SUV with California plates, police said.

Police urged anyone with information to contact the department.