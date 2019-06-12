California man sentenced for biting federal officer, weapons charges

A Sacramento man was sentenced to five and a half years in prison Tuesday for assaulting a federal officer and possession of a weapon to further a drug trafficking crime.

In February, Dustin Joseph Albini, 36, pleaded guilty to grabbing a Bureau of Land Management officer’s groin and biting his leg in 2015 while officers were executing a search warrant on a marijuana growth operation, The Sacramento Bee reported.

Officers also found two handguns and drugs which Albini planned to sell in his car, court documents said, according to The Bee.

After prison, he will have five years of supervised release, The Bee reported.