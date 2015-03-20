California man pleads no contest to pushing wife off bridge

A Northern California man has pleaded no contest to trying to throw his wife off a bridge last year.

District Attorney Steve Wagstaffe says 48-year-old Xavier McClinton of Mill Valley entered his plea Monday to felony domestic violence in exchange for a sentence of no more than seven years in prison.

McClinton had been charged with attempted murder in the Dec. 13 incident that began when he and his wife began arguing as they drove across the San Mateo Bridge.

The vehicle crashed into the bridge's guardrail, authorities said, and McClinton pulled his wife out and tried to throw her off the bridge.

The San Francisco Chronicle reports that both of them went over the ledge into the Bay as other drivers looked on.

McClinton is scheduled to be sentenced May 16.