Multiple California climbers injured on Mount Shasta, one confirmed dead, authorities say

A climber died and several others were injured in separate incidents on Northern California’s Mount Shasta during "very tough conditions" Monday, authorities said.

Rescuers responded to three incidents on the mountain near the Oregon border over the course of several hours, the Siskiyou County Sheriff's Office said.

The fatal incident involving three climbers was reported at 8:39 a.m. around Avalanche Gulch, which authorities described as a snowy glacier climb on the mountain.

One climber, who was not identified, was confirmed dead before rescue efforts could be performed, the sheriff’s office said. The second climber in this incident was in critical condition while a third was recovering from injuries that included a broken ankle.

Rescue crews responded to a second incident around Avalanche Gulch at 12:31 p.m., airlifting one climber in critical condition to safety.

A fifth climber was rescued around 4 p.m. after suffering injuries on the mountain, the sheriff’s office said. A helicopter crew located her and airlifted her to a hospital.

The sheriff’s office later posted a climbing advisory video interview with another climber, Wallace Casper, of Bozeman, Montana, who described the conditions on the mountain as "very tough."

Casper said a lot of people were slipping and sliding due to a layer of water ice on top of the snowpack, conditions which he said make it "pretty much impossible to self-arrest" as a skier.

Mount Shasta is a potentially active volcano and a major peak of the Cascade Range. It has an elevation of 14,179 feet.