Buffalo mass shooting suspect's behavior before massacre revealed

DISTURBING WARNING SIGNS - New details emerge about Buffalo mass shooting suspect's alarming behavior before massacre. Continue reading …

CLASSROOM CRISIS - At least 135 teachers, aides arrested in 2022 for child sex crimes in US — and the real number could be much higher. Continue reading …

‘BIRTHING PERSONS’ - Biden admin not tracking transgender pregnancies, births despite ‘inclusive’ move to replace the word ‘mothers’. Continue reading …

‘TRICKY BUSINESS’ - Veteran White House reporters get candid on press secretary role as Jean-Pierre takes over for Psaki Continue reading …

FORMULA SHORTAGE CRISIS - Mothers sound off on the ‘terrifying’ reality of not being sure how they'll feed their babies. Continue reading …

POLITICS

THUMB ON THE SCALE? - Kamala Harris meets with abortion providers as Supreme Court considers Roe. Continue reading …

SLIP OF THE TONGUE – George W. Bush makes unfortunate Iraq gaffe when condemning Putin's Ukraine invasion. Continue reading …



PRO-CHOICE LAWBREAKERS – Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin tells DOJ: Prosecute SCOTUS home protesters, the statute is 'clear.' Continue reading …

CHUCK DISAPPROVES – Senate Majority Leader Schumer doesn't 'approve' of New York congressional map triggering infighting among House Dems. Continue reading …

MEDIA

CRYING ‘TERROR’ - MSNBC guest calls GOP 'domestic terrorism party,' likens White supremacy threat to 9/11. Continue reading …



'PROUD OF' BIDEN? - Democrat strategist tells MSNBC that candidates should run on Biden economic record: ‘A lot to be proud of.’ Continue reading …

DEFINING DISINFO DOWN - Democratic Party seems to think disinformation are facts that reflect poorly on Biden, Sen. Tom Cotton says. Continue reading …

ABORTION ACTIVISM TWIST - Adopted Baltimore Sun guest writer Melissa Falen wishes her own mother had the right to abort her. Continue reading …

PRIME TIME

JESSE WATTERS – The Biden administration has been using Twitter as a political tool to control the president's image. Continue reading …



TUCKER CARLSON - Anyone who questions Biden's economic policy is called a racist. Continue reading …



SEAN HANNITY – Fox News host blasted President Biden for his ‘crushing’ economy and soaring prices Wednesday night, calling his presidency an ‘ultra-failure.’ Continue reading …

LAURA INGRAHAM - The prospects for Biden and Democrats have gone the way of the Dow. They've plummeted because of multiple setbacks. Continue reading …

IN OTHER NEWS

WHO'S SHE LOOKING AT? – Legal experts explain why Amber Heard is looking at the jury through testimony during the Johnny Depp trial. Continue reading …

PREGNANCY 101 - Democratic witness tells House committee men can get pregnant, have abortions. Continue reading …

UP'HILL' BATTLE – Durham judge reacts to former Clinton lawyer's potential mistrial request. Continue reading …

HISTORIC FIND - Minnesota kayakers find human skull nearly 8,000 years old in river. Continue reading …

FOX WEATHER

What’s it looking like in your neighborhood? Continue reading…

THE LAST WORD

"After two years of total Democratic control, this country is falling apart… Inflation is at a 42-year-high. This is really crushing everyone in this country, especially the poor, the middle class, our fellow Americans on fixed incomes."

- SEAN HANNITY

