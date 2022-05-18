Expand / Collapse search
Watters: Biden admin has been using Twitter as a political tool to control his image

Watters reveals the Democrats are terrified of losing power after Musk's takeover

Fox News host weighs in on Twitter censorship and Elon Musk's takeover on 'Jesse Watters Primetime.'

Jesse Watters said the Left is terrified of losing power as Elon Musk eyes a Twitter takeover Wednesday on "Jesse Watters Primetime."

JESSE WATTERS: The Left needs Twitter. For years, they've used it to push their narratives, take down political opponents, suppress any information that makes them look bad. We wouldn't have cancel culture if we didn't have Twitter. So, without it, the Left loses a very sharp blade and they're terrified of that.  

President Biden speaks during the 2022 National and State Teachers of the Year event in the East Room of the White House in Washington, Wednesday, April 27, 2022.

President Biden speaks during the 2022 National and State Teachers of the Year event in the East Room of the White House in Washington, Wednesday, April 27, 2022. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

ELON MUSK CALLS OUT TWITTER EMPLOYEE CAUGHT IN PROJECT VERITAS VIDEO MOCKING HIS ASPERGER'S 

… 

Democrats are terrified of losing power, but it's pretty obvious that no one is more worried about this Twitter takeover than Joe Biden. I mean, his entire Twitter profile is made up to make him look more popular than he actually is. We already know he doesn't put out his own tweets. His handlers take care of that, but now it turns out a huge chunk of Biden's followers aren't even real. A new audit found that half of the president's followers are fake, just spam accounts or bots, not real Americans who care about what he has to say. It's sad, but honestly, this isn't surprising. 

The Biden administration has been using Twitter as a political tool to control his image and more importantly, to control what information can get out there. I mean, that's why this whole disinformation board was created to target any speech the Left doesn't like.  

This article was written by Fox News staff.