Tom Cotton: Democratic Party seems to think disinformation are facts that reflect poorly on Biden

Senator Tom Cotton, R-Ark., condemned the Biden administration for attempting to launch a disinformation board to referee political disputes on "America Reports."

SEN. TOM COTTON: I'm glad to know this Orwellian ministry of truth is at least paused for the moment, but it's important to realize it’s only paused because the American people found out about it. The government has no business refereeing disputes engaged in political campaigns or public debates. If you don’t like someone else’s speech, the solution is more speech. It’s not to use the Department of Homeland Security, for goodness sakes, to try to censor or label someone’s argument in the public sphere. I think the Democrats often believe that disinformation and misinformation are simply facts that reflect poorly on Joe Biden and the Democratic Party. It’s good they finally came to their senses and paused this board, but Congress needs to act in the weeks ahead to make sure nothing like it and nothing like it can be created in the future.

