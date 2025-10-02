Idaho judge calls Bryan Kohberger murder scene pictures ‘incredibly disturbing,’ blocks release

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A judge in Idaho has blocked the release of graphic images from the home where Bryan Kohberger murdered four college students.

Second District Judge Megan Marshall issued the ruling Wednesday, writing that graphic images which include blood and any of the victims' bodies will not be released by law enforcement agencies. Kohberger pleaded guilty to murdering Ethan Chapin, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Kaylee Goncalves.

In her ruling, Marshall explained the release of such pictures "would constitute an unwarranted invasion of personal privacy."

"There can be no doubt that the photographs, video, audio and other investigatory records in this case are incredibly disturbing," she added. "The records are difficult to digest and provide a raw view into the horrific tragedy that occurred on November 13, 2022."

Moscow, Idaho, law enforcement agencies can still release images and other media related to the murders, but "must black out" areas within them that contain blood or any bodies. But Marshall stopped short of a complete ban of releasing investigatory records, saying the public has an interest in viewing them. Families of two of the victims, Mogen and Chapin, asked for some investigatory records to be barred for release to the public.

Kohberger pleaded guilty to the murders July 2 in a deal that took the death penalty off the table. The four University of Idaho students were found dead Nov. 13, 2022, at their house in Moscow, Idaho, located near campus.

In exchange for the death penalty being taken off the table, Kohberger will serve four consecutive life sentences without the possibility of parole for the four counts of first-degree murder and one count of felony burglary.

Timeline of Nov. 13, 2022:

4 a.m.: Suspect arrives at house

Between 4 and 4:17: Time of murders

4:19: Roommate calls three victims; no one answers

4:22 to 4:24: Surviving roommates text each other from inside house

4:27: Roommate calls victims again; no one answers

4:32: Roommate texts Goncalves, "Pls answer"

10:23: Surviving roommate texts victims; no one answers

11:39: Roommate calls her father

12 p.m.: 911 call placed from roommate's phone

Following Kohberger's July 23 sentencing, Judge Steven Hippler lifted the gag order previously imposed on agencies associated with the case, allowing for the release of investigative documents.

