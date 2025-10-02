Expand / Collapse search
Bryan Kohberger

Idaho judge calls Bryan Kohberger murder scene pictures ‘incredibly disturbing,’ blocks release

Kohberger pleaded guilty to killing four Idaho college students in exchange for life sentences without parole

Adam Sabes By Adam Sabes Fox News
The Idaho court should be sympathetic to the Kohberger victims' families and their wants, says Donna Rotunno Video

The Idaho court should be sympathetic to the Kohberger victims' families and their wants, says Donna Rotunno

Fox News contributor Donna Rotunno explains the legal hurdles victims' families face in trying to permanently block the release of Bryan Kohberger crime scene photos on 'America Reports.'

A judge in Idaho has blocked the release of graphic images from the home where Bryan Kohberger murdered four college students.

Second District Judge Megan Marshall issued the ruling Wednesday, writing that graphic images which include blood and any of the victims' bodies will not be released by law enforcement agencies. Kohberger pleaded guilty to murdering Ethan Chapin, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Kaylee Goncalves.

In her ruling, Marshall explained the release of such pictures "would constitute an unwarranted invasion of personal privacy." 

"There can be no doubt that the photographs, video, audio and other investigatory records in this case are incredibly disturbing," she added. "The records are difficult to digest and provide a raw view into the horrific tragedy that occurred on November 13, 2022."

HAUNTING PHOTOS REVEAL UNIVERSITY OF IDAHO STUDENTS' HOME FROZEN IN TIME AFTER SLAYINGS

Evidence photo of the crime scene in the University of Idaho slayings committed by Bryan Kohberger

This image provided by police shows the crime scene in the off-campus home where four University of Idaho students were murdered Nov. 13, 2022, in Moscow, Idaho. Bryan Kohberger, who pleaded guilty to the murders, was sentenced to four life sentences for the horrific crimes. (City of Moscow Police)

Moscow, Idaho, law enforcement agencies can still release images and other media related to the murders, but "must black out" areas within them that contain blood or any bodies. But Marshall stopped short of a complete ban of releasing investigatory records, saying the public has an interest in viewing them. Families of two of the victims, Mogen and Chapin, asked for some investigatory records to be barred for release to the public.

Kohberger pleaded guilty to the murders July 2 in a deal that took the death penalty off the table. The four University of Idaho students were found dead Nov. 13, 2022, at their house in Moscow, Idaho, located near campus.

In exchange for the death penalty being taken off the table, Kohberger will serve four consecutive life sentences without the possibility of parole for the four counts of first-degree murder and one count of felony burglary.

CREEPY SELFIES RECOVERED FROM IDAHO KILLER BRYAN KOHBERGER'S PHONE REVEALED

Evidence photo of the crime scene in the University of Idaho slayings committed by Bryan Kohberger

This image provided by police shows the crime scene in the off-campus home where four University of Idaho students were murdered Nov. 13, 2022, in Moscow, Idaho. (City of Moscow Police)

Bryan Kohberger adjusts his seat at the Ada County Courthouse, wearing an orange jail jumpsuit over a white T-shirt

Bryan Kohberger appears at the Ada County Courthouse for sentencing July 23, 2025, in Boise, Idaho. (Kyle Green-Pool/Getty Images)

Timeline of Nov. 13, 2022:

  • 4 a.m.: Suspect arrives at house
  • Between 4 and 4:17: Time of murders
  • 4:19: Roommate calls three victims; no one answers
  • 4:22 to 4:24: Surviving roommates text each other from inside house
  • 4:27: Roommate calls victims again; no one answers
  • 4:32: Roommate texts Goncalves, "Pls answer"
  • 10:23: Surviving roommate texts victims; no one answers
  • 11:39: Roommate calls her father
  • 12 p.m.: 911 call placed from roommate's phone

The University of Idaho students killed in a November 2022 attack pose together in the final photo taken of them all together, with the faces of two surviving roommates blurred.

Madison Mogen, top left, smiles on the shoulders of her best friend, Kaylee Goncalves, as they pose with Ethan Chapin, Xana Kernodle and two other housemates in Goncalves' final Instagram post, shared the day before the four students were stabbed to death. (@kayleegoncalves/Instagram)

Following Kohberger's July 23 sentencing, Judge Steven Hippler lifted the gag order previously imposed on agencies associated with the case, allowing for the release of investigative documents.

Fox News Digital's Michael Ruiz contributed to this report.

Adam Sabes is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to Adam.Sabes@fox.com and on Twitter @asabes10.
