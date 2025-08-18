Idaho murder documents reveal victim's stalking fears and Kohberger's 'inappropriate behavior' at school

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Idaho State Police have released more than 500 pages of documents compiled during their investigation of the University of Idaho student murders and into killer Bryan Kohberger.

They include dozens of witness interviews, photographs and other evidence obtained before and after Kohberger's arrest – from the start of the investigation when they had few leads to the end, after Kohberger was already in custody and police had DNA linking him to the scene.

Some of the interviews shed new light on the victims as well as Kohberger's mindset before the slayings.

A fellow graduate student at Washington State University, where Kohberger was pursuing a Ph.D. in criminology, told state detectives that Kohberger butted heads with classmates and faculty.

Kohberger was rude and condescending toward women whose field of study focused on "sexual burglary," she said, and other people in the department pegged him as a potential "incel" (involuntary celibate) and "possible future rapist." However, she told police, they did not suspect he was the killer.

Mark my word, I work with predators. If we give him a Ph.D. that's the guy that in that many years when he is a professor, we will hear is harassing, stalking, and sexually abusing…his students at wherever university… — Quote attributed to unnamed WSU professor of Bryan Kohberger's

She said he expressed interests in "the emotions of what it felt like when committing a crime" and "how offenders might avoid getting caught."

Kohberger had also briefly discussed the murders, which happened 10 miles away in Moscow, Idaho, with his peers, calling them "horrible." He suggested that "maybe it was a one and done type of thing," according to the documents.

There were other red flags.

According to one person interviewed by police, Kohberger told a disabled classmate that his project partner needed to be "physically perfect" and that her disability "would not be acceptable."

At one point, a professor had to escort a female WSU student to her car because Kohberger's "behavior was of concern." The school received more than a dozen complaints about his conduct, including reports of "inappropriate behavior."

The documents also delve into concerns from Kaylee Goncalves, 21, one of the four victims, who said she believed she spotted someone stalking her from the tree line outside the house at 1122 King Road, just steps from the University of Idaho campus.

In one incident, she believed a man was staring at her from next to a dumpster in the street near their house. In another, she told friends that a man followed her to her car in the parking lot at a nearby WinCo grocery store, then tried to open her door after she got in.

At another point, someone broke into Goncalves' parked car, moved some of her personal belongings, including lip gloss, placed her suitcase in the street and stole her underwear.

According to one interview, a WSU faculty member told police that a grad student there reported that her apartment had been burglarized in the weeks before the murders – and someone stole "intimate items" including her perfume and underwear.

The professor said she raised Kohberger's red flags with other colleagues in a meeting about his future in the program.

"He is smart enough that in four years we will have to give him a Ph.D.," she said, according to police records. "Mark my word, I work with predators, if we give him a Ph.D. that's the guy that in that many years when he is a professor, we will hear is harassing, stalking, and sexually abusing of his, I thought would be his, you know, his students at wherever university he ended."

She also said that Kohberger's research on burglars differentiated "sexually motivated burglars" from "regular burglars."

The other victims were Madison Mogen, 21, Xana Kernodle, 20, and Ethan Chapin, 20.

Next to Mogen's left hip, police found what would turn out to be a crucial part of the case – a tan leather Ka-Bar knife sheath with Kohberger's DNA on the snap, left behind on the victim's tan comforter in her third-story bedroom.

Kohberger ultimately pleaded guilty to four counts of first-degree murder and another of felony burglary weeks before he would have gone to trial. The plea deal avoided the death penalty, and Kohberger received four consecutive sentences of life with no parole plus another 10 years. He waived his rights to appeal and to seek a sentence reduction.

