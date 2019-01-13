Brooklyn pastor charged with sexually abusing his own daughter

A prominent New York pastor has been charged with sexually abusing his own daughter over the last six years, Pix 11 reports.

Matthew Gibson, who heads the Progressive Baptist Church of Brownsville in Bedford-Stuyvesant, Brooklyn, has been accused of repeatedly sexually assaulting his now 14-year-old daughter on the church’s grounds since 2012, after the girl’s mother passed away.

Matthew Gibson’s daughter reportedly revealed to her sister-in-law, Myia Maples, the extent of the abuse last week. Maples said her husband, the young girl’s older brother, has had full custody of the girl and her twin brother since their mother died nearly seven years ago. Their father, the pastor, is allowed visitation with the twins every other weekend, and they attend his church services.

Maples said that she noticed that something seemed to be wrong with the girl after she arrived home from school last Wednesday. When she inquired, the girl just “blurted out to us” that the pastor sexually assaulted her, Maples said.

The young girl’s twin brother told NBC New York that he was present at the church when the assaults were taking place, but had no idea, and his father would always keep him busy with something else. “He would make me play on the drums, and when it was happening, I wouldn’t be nowhere around.”

“I feel like, in the moment, I let my sister down,” he continued.

Gibson, 44, was arrested on Thursday and charged with criminal sexual abuse and forcible touching of a female victim between the ages of 9 and 14, according to Pix 11.

The girl’s family is reportedly angry and sad – especially because they claim they’ve been to court several times attempting to end the girl’s visitations with her father because he was verbally and physically abusive.

The girl’s grandmother, Josephine Maples, said that the pastor “should rot in hell.”

"How can a father do this?" she said.

Family also assert that the church’s bishop, Ben Gibson, was supposed to be supervising his son’s visits with his children, but failed to do so.

“This is not a church. This is a place of torment,” Maples’ husband said.

The church is currently shut down as a crime scene, and the family plans to lead a demonstration there on Sunday.