Bridge case could see more revealing texts, emails

By | Associated Press
    New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie speaks to reporters after appearing on a sports talk radio show in New York, Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2016. A former aide to Christie texted to a colleague that the New Jersey governor "flat out lied" about the involvement of his senior staff and campaign manager during a December 2013 news conference about the George Washington Bridge lane-closing scandal, according to a new court filing. (AP Photo/Ezra Kaplan) (The Associated Press)

    In this Dec. 13, 2013 photo, New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie reacts to a question during a news conference in Trenton, N.J., A former aide to Christie texted to a colleague that the New Jersey governor "flat out lied" during the news conference about the George Washington Bridge lane-closing scandal, according to a new court filing. (AP Photo/Mel Evans) (The Associated Press)

    FILE In this Tuesday, May 6, 2014, file photograph, former aide to Gov. Chris Christie, Christina Renna, testifies before New Jersey lawmakers probing the George Washington Bridge lane closures scandal. Renna texted to a colleague that the New Jersey governor "flat out lied" during a news conference about the George Washington Bridge lane-closing scandal, according to a new court filing. A transcript of the text is contained in court filings submitted late Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2016, by attorneys representing Bill Baroni, who faces trial next month with Christie's ex-deputy chief of staff for allegedly helping to orchestrate the September 2013 lane closures. . (AP Photo/Mel Evans,file) (The Associated Press)

NEWARK, N.J. – According to a new court filing, a former Chris Christie aide texted to a colleague that the New Jersey governor "flat out lied" at a news conference about the George Washington Bridge lane-closing scandal.

A transcript of the text is contained in court filings by attorneys representing Bill Baroni, who faces trial next month for allegedly helping orchestrate the lane closures for political revenge. The revelation could be the beginning of new disclosures in the case.

The text exchange is between Christina Renna, Christie's director of intergovernmental affairs, and Peter Sheridan, a staffer on his re-election campaign. It came while the Republican governor was telling reporters at a news conference that no one in his office was involved.

Christie denied the allegation on Wednesday.