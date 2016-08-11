Bridge case could see more revealing texts, emails

next Image 1 of 3

According to a new court filing, a former Chris Christie aide texted to a colleague that the New Jersey governor "flat out lied" at a news conference about the George Washington Bridge lane-closing scandal.

A transcript of the text is contained in court filings by attorneys representing Bill Baroni, who faces trial next month for allegedly helping orchestrate the lane closures for political revenge. The revelation could be the beginning of new disclosures in the case.

The text exchange is between Christina Renna, Christie's director of intergovernmental affairs, and Peter Sheridan, a staffer on his re-election campaign. It came while the Republican governor was telling reporters at a news conference that no one in his office was involved.

Christie denied the allegation on Wednesday.