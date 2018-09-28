Expand / Collapse search
'Body' turns out to be sex doll, police say

File photo: Catalan nanotechnology engineer Sergi Santos holds the head of Samantha, a sex doll packed with artificial intelligence providing her the capability to respond to different scenarios and verbal stimulus, in his house in Rubi, north of Barcelona, Spain, March 31, 2017. Picture taken March 31, 2017. (REUTERS/Albert Gea)

A “body” reported near an Ohio forest preserve Thursday afternoon turned out to be a sex doll, police said.

County engineers in Colerain said they saw what they thought was a body wrapped in a garbage bag on a hillside near Richard Forest Preserve, Cleveland’s FOX 8 reported. Colerain is about a 25-minute drive north of Cincinnati.

Responding officers initially had trouble getting to the site, WCOP-TV reported. Police called a coroner to the scene.

When coroners removed the “body” they found a life-size female sex doll. From a distance, authorities said the doll looked lifelike.