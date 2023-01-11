Expand / Collapse search
Michigan
Published

Body found buried in Detroit identified as missing woman

28-year-old was released in September from a drug-treatment center, lacked safe housing

Associated Press
A partially buried body discovered in Detroit has been identified as a woman who was reported missing in November, authorities said.

The remains were those of Alyssa Itchue, the Wayne County medical examiner's office said Monday.

Police were contacted after a utility worker last week spotted a hand in the ground.

"I just felt in my heart that it was her," Itchue's mother, Sonia Smith, told WXYZ-TV.

A 28-year-old's body was found buried in Detroit on Monday. The body identified as Alyssa Itchue, a missing person since November. 

Smith said her 28-year-old daughter was released from a drug-treatment center in September but didn't have stable housing.

"I truly believe that somebody hurt her. I mean, who would have buried her?" Smith said. "If it was just an overdose, she wouldn’t have been buried. In my heart, I feel that somebody hurt her."

Friends created a GoFundMe page to pay for a funeral.