Published

Black bear swimming at crowded Florida beach shocks beachgoers, video shows

By Stephen Sorace | Fox News
A black bear was spotted swimming next to people on a sunny day at a crowded beach in Destin, Florida, on June 11. Footage taken by Chris Barron shows the bear running out of the ocean right next to beachgoers. See the shocking scene!

Beachgoers in Florida got a shock after witnessing a young black bear frolicking in the ocean for a summer vacation of its own at a crowded beach over the weekend.

Onlookers captured video of the bear running along the shoreline in Destin, Florida, and shared them on social media.

"My reaction was definitely a bit of a shock because that was the last thing I expected to see swimming out there," witness Steffani Saddler told FOX35 Orlando.

Videos show the lone bear taking a dip in the waters of the Gulf of Mexico and running between sunbathers looking to cool off at the shoreline.

bear swimming in ocean among onlookers

The bear frolicked in the ocean near swimmers and sunbathers. (Chris Barron via Storyful)

Capt. Frank Merrell told the station he was returning from a dive trip when he spotted the animal.

bear running out of ocean

The bear ran out of the ocean as onlookers watched in surprise. (Chris Barron via Storyful)

"My first thought was maybe a dog, but was in complete shock when I realized it was a bear," Merrell said. 

The bear was eventually seen running out of the water and past beach chairs on the sand. It was unclear where the bear ran off to.

onlookers watch bear run through crowded beach

The bear was spotted swimming in the waters at a beach in Destin, Florida, over the weekend. (Chris Barron via Storyful)

Black bears are found throughout Florida, though the animals need forested areas with dense cover and plenty of seasonal foods like fruits, vegetation, acorns and nuts, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.