Black bear swimming at crowded Florida beach shocks beachgoers, video shows

Beachgoers in Florida got a shock after witnessing a young black bear frolicking in the ocean for a summer vacation of its own at a crowded beach over the weekend.

Onlookers captured video of the bear running along the shoreline in Destin, Florida, and shared them on social media.

"My reaction was definitely a bit of a shock because that was the last thing I expected to see swimming out there," witness Steffani Saddler told FOX35 Orlando.

Videos show the lone bear taking a dip in the waters of the Gulf of Mexico and running between sunbathers looking to cool off at the shoreline.

MOOSE EUTHANIZED AFTER WANDERING ONTO CONNECTICUT AIRPORT, OFFICIALS SAY

Capt. Frank Merrell told the station he was returning from a dive trip when he spotted the animal.

"My first thought was maybe a dog, but was in complete shock when I realized it was a bear," Merrell said.

COWS MOB FEMALE JOGGER IN LATEST VIOLENT STAMPEDE

The bear was eventually seen running out of the water and past beach chairs on the sand. It was unclear where the bear ran off to.

CLICK TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Black bears are found throughout Florida, though the animals need forested areas with dense cover and plenty of seasonal foods like fruits, vegetation, acorns and nuts, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.