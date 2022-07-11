Biden tweet blames GOP for economy, Musk responds after Twitter reportedly lawyers up and more top headlines

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!



BIDEN BLAME GAME – President slammed for tweet claiming Republicans are the ones at fault for America's economic problems. Continue reading …

LEGAL BATTLE BREWING - Elon Musk responds after Twitter reportedly lawyers up to sue over broken buyout. Continue reading …

FUNDING FALLOUT – $15M in American Rescue Plan funds went to ‘anti-racism,’ ‘social activism’ programs for kids. Continue reading …

‘CUTTING OFF MY TRUE SELF’- Ex-trans teen warns parents, backs ban on state-funded gender-affirming care. Continue reading …

PERFECT MATCH - Celebs reunite to make movie magic on the big screen. Continue reading …

POLITICS

VAXXED AND BOOSTED – Majority leader tests positive for COVID-19 as the Senate prepares to reconvene this week. Continue reading …

BIDEN 2024? – Democrat governor says he will support Biden's re-election bid as the president's leadership ability is called into question. Continue reading …

THAT'S A WRAP – State bans people from filming within eight feet of ‘police activity.’ Continue reading …

MEDIA



‘BAD NEWS AGAIN’ – Economist issues ominous warning to Americans about upcoming inflation numbers. Continue reading …

PUTIN'S PLAYBOOK – CNN host slams Biden and Europe for playing right into Russia's hands. Continue reading …

UP, UP AND AWAY – President Biden's ‘Mary Poppins’ of disinformation details why she decided to resign. Continue reading …

PRIME TIME

TREY GOWDY – Fox News host says let people debate the right to life at the ballot box. Continue reading …

MARK LEVIN – Our founders fought against having a totalitarian regime in America, Fox News host argues. Continue reading …

STEVE HILTON – Fox News host says President Biden must be investigated because he ‘lied’ about his role in Hunter's business dealings. Continue reading …

IN OTHER NEWS

‘I DON’T WANT A PROBLEM' – New video shows NYC store worker charged with murder tried to avoid dispute. Continue reading …

SUBWAY SHOCK – New York City teen charged in daytime stabbing death of 14-year-old boy. Continue reading …

UNDER THE RADAR – A new Netflix comedy special from Dave Chappelle is quietly released following ‘The Closer’ transphobic joke fallout. Continue reading …

TOUGH TIMES AHEAD – Signs are showing that the economy under President Biden could be heading for a recession – so here's your recession checklist. Continue reading …

FOX WEATHER

THE LAST WORD

"Three times in public, on the record, he [Joe Biden] denied what we now know is the truth. Joe Biden was up to his neck in it. Biden wasn't some passive victim of his sleazy son's shady schemes. He was out playing golf with Hunter's business partners. It's not just that he knew about it, he was making money off it."

– STEVE HILTON

