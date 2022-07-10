Steve Hilton says President Biden must be investigated: He ‘lied’ about his role in Hunter's business dealings

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Fox News host Steve Hilton ripped President Biden for denying any involvement in Hunter Biden's business dealings after a leaked voicemail allegedly revealed the president speaking to Hunter about China deals on 'The Next Revolution' Sunday.

STEVE HILTON: With all the chaos, the corruption, though, hasn't been as visible lately. All that changed this week. For years, we've laid out the evidence of the Biden family's brazen and systematic corruption racket, after Joe Biden was put in charge of Ukraine policy, as night follows day, his son was hired by shady lobbyists to push the interests of a Ukrainian gas company. And in 2020, we exposed the cash for gas scheme, which sent U.S. taxpayer money to Ukraine's gas sector. Exactly how much of our money went to the company Hunter Biden was being paid by, we still don't know. After Joe Biden was sent to negotiate in Beijing, Hunter tagged along to make lucrative side deals. And days later, the Chinese regime put $1,000,000,000 into his business. Biden wants us to think he's disconnected from all this. Just a loving father looking out for a wayward son. In the presidential election, on the campaign trail, Biden flatly denied he knew about his son's business dealings.

JOE BIDEN 2019: I have never discussed with my son or my brother or anyone else, anything having to do with their business, period.

HILTON: A month later, in September, he denied it again.

JOE BIDEN 2019: I have never spoken to my son about his overseas business dealings.

HILTON: And then in December, he denied it a third time.

AXIOS REPORTER 2019: What's your understanding of what your son was doing for an extraordinary amount of money?

JOE BIDEN 2019: I don't know what he was doing.

HILTON: Three times in public, on the record, he denied what we now know is the truth. Joe Biden was up to his neck in it. Biden wasn't some passive victim of his sleazy son's shady schemes. He was out playing golf with Hunter's business partners. It's not just that he knew about it, he was making money off it. We know that from the China contract documents promising 10% for Joe Biden, "the big guy." We know it from Biden's own business partner, Tony Bobulinski, who said "he discussed it with Biden right here in Los Angeles in May 2017." Even more directly, we know it because Hunter Biden sent a text message to his daughter Naomi complaining about having to give "pop" Joe Biden half his salary. And now this week, we got definitive proof in Joe Biden's own words.

BIDEN'S 2018 VOICEMAIL TO HUNTER: I thought the article released online -- it's going to be printed tomorrow in the Times. Was good -- I think you're clear.

HILTON: The President of the United States lied and lied and lied again about his role in corruptly exploiting his public office for personal gain.

HILTON: Joe Biden must be investigated and if the evidence is there, prosecuted for corruption, of course that will never happen with our current disgraceful, hyper-partisan weasel of an Attorney General, Merrick Garland. But that doesn't mean we just let it drop. If the GOP takes the House in November, then Joe Biden's corruption must be investigated. Not Hunter's personal scandals, but Joe Biden's abuse of his office for personal financial gain. My worry is they won't do it because they all do it. They're all in the swamp together. But we must never stop fighting. We've got to stop this swamp racket regardless of party. Let's bring accountability, integrity and decency back to government. That's the next revolution we need.

