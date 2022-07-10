Levin obliterates MSNBC guest who blamed Highland Park shooting on 'ancient' Constitution: 'Marxist Left'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

"Life, Liberty & Levin" host Mark Levin took an MSNBC guest to task on Sunday after she blamed the Highland Park mass shooting on Americans being "slaves" to the Constitution and rejected her characterization of the "ancient document" as a symptom of the left's Marxist mentality.

Georgetown University law professor Rosa Brooks claimed on a panel on MSNBC's "The ReidOut" that Americans brought the July Fourth Highland Park massacre on themselves, "because we are essentially slaves to a document that was written more than 230 years ago by a tiny group of white slave-owning men."

Levin devoted a significant portion of his opening monologue to fiercely defend the founding document.

"This is what you get from the Marxist left," Levin said on his show over the weekend. "What's in the Constitution? Due process. Free speech. Freedom of religion, the right to bear arms, the right to be protected in your home, probable cause, all kinds of protections for the individual. What else is in the Constitution? Limitations on government. Limitations on Congress, limitations on the presidency, limitations on the courts. So we don't have a kind of totalitarian regime centralized in one place, which is what the founders fought against," he said.

Levin went on to praise the Constitution for promoting civil society, ensuring law and order, and protecting the rights of the individual.

"You see, these people who wrote the Constitution and adopted the Constitution, most of them were people of faith. Most of them were learned, even though they didn't all go to Princeton," he said. "Most of them looked back on the various governments that existed before ours and during their times. And so they researched, thought, they looked at philosophers. They looked at Aristotle and Cicero. They looked at Abraham and Moses. They looked at Jesus."

"So," he continued, "When you have people go on television and denounce the entirety of the Constitution, you can then understand why they embrace and celebrate something like the Jan. 6 committee in the House of Representatives."

The conservative host, who previously called the spectacle an "abomination" to the U.S. political system driven by "evil" House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, told viewers that the media's coverage of the "rogue" proceedings is part of a concerted effort to "kill the Republican Party."

"This whole system is set up to try and kill the Republican Party generally, MAGA specifically, and Donald Trump overall," he said.

