Trey Gowdy tells Biden: Let the people debate the right to life at the ballot box

"Sunday Night in America" host Trey Gowdy criticized President Biden's executive order demanding federal protections for women seeking abortions in states with pro-life laws, arguing on his show over the weekend that the right to life should be debated at the ballot box and by state legislators to reflect the will of the people. Gowdy said that despite the president's assertions, the people are capable of carefully balancing the complexities of the issue locally without federal intervention.

TREY GOWDY: President Biden is trying to salvage the midterms by attacking the Supreme Court and he is not being very subtle about it. He said this in the aftermath of the Dobbs decision: ‘This fall…Roe is on the ballot, freedom is on the ballot…’ It sounds like he wants the issues on the ballot, [but] isn’t that what the Dobbs decision did? Return to the issues to state legislators and therefore, to the people and the ballot?

What is most telling is when the president said this: ‘Roe was a decision on a complex matter… a decision with broad national consensus that most Americans found acceptable.’ If you believe that Mr. President, are the people not also capable of drawing a careful balance on a complex matter? Or is it just nine lawyers that can do that?

If you believe a national consensus exists on these issues, why would that consensus not be reflected by the people at the ballot box? And therein lies the question. What are your rights? Where are your rights to be found? In the Constitution? In the minds of nine lawyers in black robes, or the ballots? Who decides and who reconciles any conflict between competing rights?

