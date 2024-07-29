Biden proposes biggest overhaul of the Supreme Court yet to leave his mark forever and more top headlines

Good morning and welcome to Fox News’ morning newsletter, Fox News First. Subscribe now to get Fox News First in your email. And here's what you need to know to start your day ...

BENCH PRESS – President Biden proposes the biggest overhaul of the Supreme Court yet to leave his mark forever. Continue reading …

KAMALA'S COVER-UP – Fox News Digital investigation reveals 80 times Harris met with Biden. Continue reading …

VICTORY ROAD – Trump's campaign effort is now in the clear after defeating his numerous legal challenges. Continue reading …

ERASING HISTORY – SEE IT: Google users who search for the Trump assassination bid get everything but it. Continue reading …

HOMETOWN HEROES – Paris Olympics in full swing. Check out which Team USA athletes are taking home medals. Continue reading …

-

POLITICS

UP CLOSE AND PERSONAL – Trump makes vow to supporters after attempted assassination, shares message from Secret Service. Continue reading …

SPACED OUT – Kamala Harris' potential VP pick started spy balloon company funded by China. Continue reading …

'EXPERT BUREAUCRATS' – Blue-state fishermen rip Sen. Warren’s new plan to ‘silence’ America's fishing leaders in Congress. Continue reading …

WORRIED WATCHER – Trump rallygoer scared to attend future Trump events, despite Secret Service urging they move inside. Continue reading …

Click here for more cartoons…



MEDIA

‘FAKE NEWS AT ITS BEST’ – Media ramps up effort to tie Trump to 'Project 2025' following Biden debate disaster, Harris embraces attack. Continue reading …

SILENCE SPEAKING VOLUMES – Sen. Schumer appears to dodge appeared about whether he helped in pushing Biden out. Continue reading …

WRONG FORMULA – Science mag touts Harris bringing science experience to the White House because of her mom’s career, gets crushed for it. Continue reading …

'SKEPTICAL' – Some San Francisco Democrats aren't sold on Kamala Harris for president. Continue reading …



OPINION

CAROL ROTH – Kamala Harris is Joe Biden 2.0. That needs to be the focus of the campaign. Continue reading …

JUSTIN HASKINS – Kamala Harris and her two socialist proposals to crush the US economy. Continue reading …

-

IN OTHER NEWS

‘I LOOKED BETTER’ – 'Real Housewives' star Kyle Richards says physical changes after giving up alcohol are 'incentive' to be sober. Continue reading …

SEEING THE LIGHT – ‘Pickleball saved my sight,’ says Florida woman, 79: ‘I was really worried.' Continue reading …

AMERICAN CULTURE QUIZ – Test yourself on victorious veeps, Bronx Bombers and the birth of burgers. Continue reading …

PARENTAL CONTROLS – Kids and smartphones: How young is too young? Experts reveal important recommendations. Continue reading …

CROCS UP CLOSE – Fort Worth Zoo celebrated its breeding success with the emergence of two hatchlings of a critically endangered croc species this summer. Check this out! See video …





WATCH

JD VANCE – The Democratic Party has become anti-family. See video …

CLIFF SIMS – Kamala Harris is a 'genuine radical.’ See video …

FOX WEATHER

What’s the weather looking like in your neighborhood? Continue reading…

FOLLOW FOX NEWS ON SOCIAL MEDIA

Facebook

Instagram

YouTube

Twitter

LinkedIn













SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTERS

Fox News First

Fox News Opinion

Fox News Lifestyle

Fox News Entertainment (FOX411)







DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

Fox News

Fox Business

Fox Weather

Fox Sports

Tubi

WATCH FOX NEWS ONLINE

Fox News Go

Thank you for making us your first choice in the morning! We'll see you in your inbox first thing Tuesday.