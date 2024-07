NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

With Vice President Kamala Harris appearing to be the candidate that the Democrats are consolidating around, it is easy to become mired in her quirks. The temptation is to focus on anything from her awkward speeches to her professed love for Venn Diagrams.

While there is plenty of material with which to work around the vice president, this isn’t going to be a winning strategy. By focusing on her personally, that will be playing right into the Democratic strategy of highlighting who she is instead of her policies and track record.

Democrats will solely be focusing on a cult of personality and making the election historic — a vote for her would be a vote for the first woman president, among other firsts. That’s what they want the election to be about and will use that to mobilize their voters. If the GOP makes Harris’s personal attributes its focus, it will be keeping the focus exactly where the Democrats want.

What would be a winning strategy is to get away from the person and focus purely on policies.

It is very clear that President Joe Biden hasn't been the one running the country, probably for his entire presidency.

Whoever has been pulling the strings has now jockeyed behind-the-scenes to put Kamala in place.

If voters haven’t been happy with the policies and outcomes of the last three-and-a-half years, they shouldn’t expect a change for the better just because they changed out the puppet.

That should be the messaging, plain and simple.

Vice President Harris, who has received no primary votes in any presidential election, is no doubt going to be beholden to whomever has anointed her the chosen candidate. This means the policies that the Democrats’ "system" has been enacting, from allowing millions of illegal aliens into the country to wreaking economic and fiscal havoc, from massive inflation and the struggle for Americans to afford their basic needs, to running massive non-emergency deficits, will remain in place.

Are you sick of America’s counterproductive energy policies? Well, get ready for another four years of pushing destructive faux "green policies." Do you hate how we have shown weakness on the international stage that has emboldened terrorists around the world? Be prepared for more of the same.

Biden was positioned to America as a moderate candidate, and it was apparent very quickly that was not the case. His policies have led to making life for most Americans significantly worse, not better.

Kamala will not be a moderate, she will be at best Joe Biden 2.0.

Or perhaps worse.

In the past, VP Harris has been influenced by the socialists among the Democratic Party. She had been one of the Senate co-sponsors of the original Green New Deal bill, filled with a socialist wish list of every bad socialist policy imaginable and a price tag that was unimaginable.

Her VP track record, including as the White House point person on immigration and the border, hasn’t produced any comforting results.

We cannot afford, very much literally, four more years of the administration currently running the country. Americans are tired. They are struggling. And they need to be reminded over and over that Kamala is more of the same.

Focusing on personal barbs and snark may be tempting and low-hanging fruit, but it’s a losing strategy.

Focusing on the policies over the person reminds people that it doesn’t matter who is standing in front of the teleprompter, the bad actors that have made life worse over the past several years need to be removed from the government.