Some San Francisco Democrats aren't sold on Kamala Harris for president: 'Mixed feelings'

Some San Francisco Democrats are hesitant to support Vice President Harris at the top of the ticket, citing her record as a district attorney and her efforts as a California senator.

"I have mixed feelings about her because she was the district attorney," a San Francisco Democrat named Christine told the San Francisco Standard.

Harris, now the likely Democratic nominee for president, served as the DA from 2004 to 2011 and then was California's attorney general until 2017. She was a California senator for four years before being chosen as President Biden's running mate.

"Maybe 10 years ago I would have been excited. I don’t know," Christine added.

Free Williams, 63, told the Standard that Harris broke her promise to "uplift" San Francisco.

"You just trying to get in the house," Williams told the outlet. "But you got to put the work in."

Williams said that she was "skeptical" about Harris and wanted to read up on other candidates.



Other Democrats who spoke to the San Francisco Standard praised Harris, citing her time as a district attorney as a reason for their excitement.

"Even my mom — she’ll be 75 in September — I was telling her that I think I’m going to volunteer for the campaign. This will be my first time ever doing that. I didn’t even do that with Obama," Felicia Pitre, 56, said. "And she says, ‘You know what, maybe that’s something that I can do, too.’"

Other voters told the San Francisco Standard that the choice between Harris and Donald Trump was clear.

"The bottom line is that we got two people running: Kamala Harris, a Black woman from San Francisco, and Trump," Uzuri Pease-Greene told the outlet. "Now, if Trump gets into office, everybody might as well — everybody’s screwed, and you can quote me on that."

Democrats have largely rallied around Harris after President Biden announced he was dropping out of the race last week.

The Harris campaign showcased that the vice president has hauled in a stunning $200 million in fundraising in just under a week since Biden bowed out.

The campaign touted what they called a "record-shattering haul" and noted Sunday in a press release that two-thirds of the contributions came from first-time donors, which they argued was "further proof of the tremendous grassroots support for the Vice President."

The Harris campaign did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

Fox News' Paul Steinhauser contributed to this report.