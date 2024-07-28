Sen. Schumer dodges on whether he helped on pushing Biden out

Sen. Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., dodged questions on Sunday during an interview on "Face the Nation" about whether he pushed President Biden to drop out of the race during a recent private meeting.

"Senator, on July 13, you went to Delaware to meet with President Biden. It was a private discussion, and I know you like to keep your discussions with the president private. But that, for history, was a very momentous meeting in the sense that you were the Senate Democratic leader, the majority leader, meeting with the president to discuss the presidential race. For history, for the record, did you in any way suggest to the president that he should leave the presidential race on July 13?" CBS' Robert Costa asked.

Biden dropped out of the race on July 21, 2024, and immediately endorsed Vice President Harris to take his spot at the top of the ticket.

"Well, first, let’s look at President Biden’s record. He’s had one of the most amazing presidencies we’ve had in decades, passing so many good things. The infrastructure bill, the IRA bill, getting the price of prescription drugs down for the first time, going against the NRA successfully, helping our veterans with burn pits. So he’s had an amazingly successful record, and he’s always done what’s right for America and I respect him. I respect his patriotism. I respect the amazing things we worked together on many of them," Schumer responded.

Costa followed up again and asked about Schumer's intentions during the July 13 meeting.

"Yeah. I’m not going to get into the specifics, but he can – President Biden will walk away from the presidency with his head held high because of all the great things he’s done, and because he put America first. He always has," Schumer responded.

Schumer had reportedly met with Biden and "forcefully" told him he had to bow out of the race, according to an ABC News report.

The New York senator reportedly joined several Democrats, including former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi in calling on Biden to drop out.

Biden announced via a letter posted to social media that he would be bowing out of the race.

"It has been the greatest honor of my life to serve as your president," Biden wrote in a public letter. "While it has been my intention to seek reelection, I believe it is in the best interests of my party and the country for me to stand down and focus solely on fulfilling my duties as president for the remainder of my term."

Biden also said he fully intends to serve out the remainder of his term.