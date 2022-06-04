Expand / Collapse search
Joe Biden
Published

Biden hustled to secure location after aircraft enters airspace near beach house

Two military jets were reported flying low over Rehoboth Beach, Delaware

By Timothy H.J. Nerozzi | Fox News
President Biden was hustled to a secure location Saturday afternoon after an airplane entered restricted airspace near his beach home in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware. 

After the airplane was detected, Biden was moved quickly to a nearby fire station. 

"USSS will have a statement shortly. A small private plane entered restricted airspace, all indications are by mistake, and precautionary measures were taken," a White House official told reporters. "There was no threat to the President or his family."

Alan Henney, an independent reporter in the DC area, reported the developments as they unfolded.

Bo Erickson, a journalist with CBS, reported seeing Biden inside his presidential SUV. Two military jets were reported flying low over the town.

A Republican Party convention is also underway in the same area at City Hall. 

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

