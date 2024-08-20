Biden goes off script and throws a lifeline to terror supporters during DNC speech and more top headlines

Good morning and welcome to Fox News’ morning newsletter, Fox News First. Subscribe now to get Fox News First in your email. And here's what you need to know to start your day ...

DNC DAY 2: Fox News is live from Chicago, keeping you up to date with expert analysis as the convention unfolds. Watch Now.

‘HAVE A POINT’ – President Biden goes off script and throws a lifeline to terror supporters during DNC speech. Continue reading …

KEYNOTE SPEAKERS – Barack, Michelle Obama to speak on 2nd day of the Democratic National Convention. Continue reading …

‘STARK CONTRAST’ – Trump campaign kicks off DNC counter-programming with two big-name surrogates. Continue reading …

GAME OVER – Warriors' Steve Kerr makes bold prediction at DNC, wants to tell Donald Trump 'night, night' like Steph Curry. Continue reading …

REVERSE THROTTLE – Harley-Davidson renounces its woke behavior after bikers put pressure on American icon. Continue reading …

POLITICS

FACT CHECK FALSE – Biden touts debunked line to rowdy DNC crowd after party leaders pushed him out of race. Continue reading …

‘SQUAD’ MENTALITY – AOC questions Trump's love and loyalty for America during blistering DNC speech. Continue reading …

GOING UP – VP Harris finally shares economic plan with sights set on businesses, new corporate tax rate. Continue reading …

REPUBLICAN RUMBLE – Florida's Rick Scott to face primary challenger as several states head to polls Tuesday. Continue reading …

Click here for more cartoons…



MEDIA

GETTING 'WEIRD' – DNC in Chicago features abortion trucks, inflatable IUD and free vasectomies. Continue reading …

IN-KIND CONTRIBUTION? – Washington Post paying for ads on X featuring pro-Democrat, anti-Trump content, critics say. Continue reading …

'MY GIRL KAMALA' – 'The View' co-host, CNN commentator Ana Navarro to host night 2 of Democratic National Convention. Continue reading …

MEDIA MELTDOWN – DNC delegate: Kamala Harris 'trusts the journalists to explain' her policies and values to American people. Continue reading …

OPINION

LIZ PEEK – Good riddance to Joe Biden. The legacy he leaves behind includes some shocking failures. Continue reading …

HUGH HEWITT – Morning Glory: Kamala Harris’ green eggs and sham. Continue reading …

PRIMETIME

LAURA INGRAHAM – Democrats have been forced to turn to an unproven backup quarterback. Continue reading ...

JESSE WATTERS – Democrats think Biden is 'toxic.' Continue reading ...

SEAN HANNITY – Nothing is authentic about this DNC. Continue reading ...

GREG GUTFELD – Kamala is determined to show ‘she’s dumber than Joe.’ See video …





IN OTHER NEWS

FORGIVENESS FAIL – Student loan forgiveness having little to no impact on borrowers' financial struggles: Report. Continue reading …

ROLL TIDE – Sorority recruitment goes viral on TikTok as girls bid for ultimate campus status. Continue reading …

AMERICAN CULTURE QUIZ – Test your command of US trivia about apples, banana slugs and bar brawlers. Take the quiz here …

WINERY WAR – Brad Pitt photoshoot fires 'subliminal' shot at Angelina Jolie: expert. Continue reading …

BEAR-Y SAFE – The Memphis Zoo in Tennessee stressed the rules of the pool for some of its resident bears. See video …

WATCH

JASON CHAFFETZ – Kamala Harris 'doesn't have much of a record.' See video …

DR. SHEILA NAZARIAN – Trump is a 'steadfast, unwavering supporter' of the Jewish people. See video …





FOX WEATHER

What’s it looking like in your neighborhood? Continue reading…













