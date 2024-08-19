Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez

AOC unleashes on Trump in fiery DNC speech: Sell the US for 'a dollar'

Rep. Ocasio-Cortez says Vice President Harris' run for the White House is a 'rare and precious opportunity'

By Emma Colton Fox News
Published
close
AOC: 'We know Donald Trump would sell his country out for a dollar' Video

AOC: 'We know Donald Trump would sell his country out for a dollar'

 Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-NY., explains why Vice President Kamala Harris is a 'leader' at the Democratic National Convention.

CHICAGO – New York Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez slammed former President Donald Trump in her DNC speech as a man who would "sell" the U.S. "for a dollar" if he's re-elected come Election Day. 

"We have to help [Vice President Kamala Harris] win because we know that Donald Trump would sell this country for a dollar if it meant lining his own pockets and greasing the palms of his Wall Street friends," Ocasio-Cortez said Monday evening from the convention's stage at the United Center. 

"And I, for one, am tired … of hearing about how a two-bit union buster thinks of himself as more of a patriot than the woman who fights every single day to let working people out from under the boots of greed trampling on our way of life. The truth is done. You cannot love this country if you only fight for the wealthy and big business. To love this country is to fight for its people. All people. Working people. Everyday Americans like bartenders and factory workers and fast food cashiers who punch a clock and are on their feet all day in some of the toughest jobs out there," Ocasio-Cortez continued. 

COMMUNIST ACTIVIST SLAMS DEMS FOR 'DECEPTIVE' MESSAGING AT DNC: 'THEY NEED VOTES'

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) speaks at the Democratic National Convention

U.S. Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) speaks at the Democratic National Convention (DNC) in Chicago, Illinois, U.S., August 19, 2024.  (REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque)

The DNC kicked off on Monday in Chicago, with a handful of high-profile Democrats addressing the convention, including former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, Ocasio-Cortez and brief remarks from Harris before her full address on Thursday evening. 

Donald Trump

Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump speaks at the National Association of Black Journalists, NABJ, convention, Wednesday, July 31, 2024, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast) (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

"I want to kick us off by celebrating our incredible President Joe Biden who will be speaking later tonight," Harris said of President Biden, adding "we are forever grateful to you."

PLANNED PARENTHOOD OFFERING FREE ABORTIONS, VASECTOMIES AT DNC

"This November, we will come together and declare with one voice as one people, 'we are moving forward with optimism, hope and faith,'" she said.

"When we fight, we win." 

Kamala Harris smiling and waving at DNC

Democratic presidential candidate and U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris gestures onstage before speaking during the Democratic National Convention (DNC) in Chicago, Illinois, U.S., August 19, 2024.  (REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque)

Ocasio-Cortez made similar remarks amid her speech, arguing the country has been presented with a "rare and precious opportunity" with Harris' run, and that Democrats must "pour every ounce" into "making history" by electing Harris. 

"Over the next 78 days, we will have to pour every ounce, every minute, every moment into making history on November 5th. But we cannot send Kamala and Tim to the White House alone. Together, we must also elect strong Democratic majorities in the House and in the Senate so that we can deliver on an ambitious agenda for the people," she said. 

HARRIS PROPOSES MAJOR CORPORATE TAX HIKE, REVERSING TRUMP ERA CUTS

Protesters hold up signs in Chicago

People take part in the March on the DNC in Chicago, Illinois, Monday, August 19 2024. Pro-Hamas demonstrators have descended on the Windy City to protest the US Government's handling of the conflict in the Middle East. (Fox News Digital)

The DNC has included massive protests from anti-Israel activists who held a march just blocks away from the convention center earlier Monday, demanding Democrats cease funding Israel as the country continues battling Hamas. 

"We expect just empty phrases, lip service, lies and deception," a communist protester told Fox Digital Monday of what he anticpates from President Biden's anticipated speech Monday evening. 

"We don't, you know, necessarily believe the Democrats are capable of doing anything for the Palestinian people," the group's co-founder added.

DEMS' SENATE CAMPAIGN CHAIR SAYS DEMS SKIPPING CONVENTION 'KNOW WHAT'S BEST' FOR THEM 

Communist protesters in Chicago

Communist protesters outside the DNC in Chicago  (Fox Digital)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The protests escalated Monday evening as the convention center began to fill with high-profile elected officials, delegates and supporters of the Harris-Walz ticket. Protesters managed to dismantle at least three panels of fencing surrounding the convention early Monday evening before police detained a handful of protesters.

Get the latest updates from the 2024 campaign trail, exclusive interviews and more at our Fox News Digital election hub. 

More from Politics