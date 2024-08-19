Good riddance to Joe Biden. The legacy he leaves behind includes some shocking failures

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Democrats just said goodbye to Joe Biden, the president of the United States. Many of us would say: good riddance.

Biden was asked to speak at the first night of the Democratic National Convention … and only on the first night, an utter humiliation of the man who, until a nanosecond ago, was running for a second term as president.

The theme of Day One was "Fighting for Ordinary Americans," and highlighted what Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris have done for the middle class. Done to average Americans might have been more appropriate.

BIDEN COMMITTED 'IMPEACHABLE CONDUCT,' 'DEFRAUDED UNITED STATES TO ENRICH HIS FAMILY': HOUSE GOP REPORT

The Biden-Harris White House has clobbered middle-class Americans. Economist Steve Moore reports that, based on data from the Federal Reserve, "the average household has lost roughly $2,000 of purchasing power since Biden came into office. They are poorer today than four years ago."

At the same time, Americans hold more credit card debt than ever before – up almost $400 billion since Biden took office -- and delinquencies are on the rise. No one borrows at rates over 20% unless they must in order to make ends meet. That’s why those in lower income brackets and whites without a college degree consistently favor former President Donald Trump over Biden, and now Harris. They know their paycheck doesn’t go as far.

Democrats have run away from their former standard-bearer, and who can blame them? Biden has been one of the most-inept presidents of modern times, and, according to House Republicans, one of the most corrupt.

Republican representatives just released a multi-committee report on the Biden family influence-peddling racket, which they say warrants impeachment. Because Joe is not going to run for reelection, it is unlikely they will take action. Notwithstanding the web of shell companies, code names, mysterious payments to and from family members, the use of burner phones and pseudonyms, ample evidence that The Big Guy participated through meetings and phone calls with those leading ventures in China, Russia, Ukraine and other corrupt countries, the political world will move on.

The New York Times, reporting on the House report, sets the tone: "House G.O.P. Makes Impeachment Case Against Biden Without Proof of Crime." But, as the report states, "In 2019, House Democrats asserted that impeachable offenses need not rise to the level of criminal conduct. The House may therefore impeach President Biden for noncriminal conduct that significantly impairs the political system or betrays the public trust."

For Republicans, it is discouraging that Biden will likely not pay a price for his frequent lies and denials about his involvement in his son Hunter Biden’s efforts to profit from the Biden brand. Like Hillary Clinton, who illegally scrubbed her communications and is accused by some of having unethically profited from monies donated to the Clinton Foundation, Biden will sail into the Democrat miasma as a sage influencer, getting off Scot-free.

To salvage their own reputations, Democrat leaders have praised Biden as a brilliant and history-making president who stepped out of his reelection race for undetermined reasons – on a whim. After all, it was those party officials who smoothed his path to a second run, by changing the primary schedule in advantageous ways and discouraging others from competing. It was Democrats who uniformly proclaimed him fit to run, even as voters turned increasingly skeptical.

Former Democrat House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, the lifelong "friend" who evidently drove him from office, told CBS reporter Lesley Stahl recently, "He was in a good place to make whatever decision – the top of his game." The top of his game, even though he often struggled to complete a sentence and was visibly in decline. Pelosi nonsensically suggested he has been "such a consequential president" that his face should be carved onto Mt. Rushmore. Even Democrat shill Stahl found that idea startling.

Biden and Harris, by greedily sucking up trillions of taxpayer dollars to shower on their donors’ pet projects, actually caused the inflation that Harris now promises to cure. In the process, the White House wasted hundreds of billions of taxpayer dollars that were thrown into ill-conceived climate and infrastructure projects.

The liberal Financial Times, in a page one recent expose headlined "Biden’s $400bn effort to boost green economy and tech plagued by delays," says that 40% of the biggest investments announced so far have been held up or "paused" indefinitely in a blow to Biden’s "manufacturing revival."

These projects, like a solar panel plant in Oklahoma and a battery storage facility in Arizona, have received federal funds, but are going nowhere. Some of the delays, according to the FT, have not yet been announced, probably to head off bad publicity just as Harris commits to more such boondoggles. Such are the fruits of the Inflation Reduction Act and the Chips Act.

To this day, neither Biden nor Harris has taken any responsibility for the excess spending that even some liberal economists warned would ignite price inflation. Worse, Harris has begun her campaign by spinning out even more spending programs which she maintains will curb rising prices. Harris wants to pump billions into the housing market, to alleviate the shelter shortage; her program has been widely (and rightly) panned. She has learned from the master how to curry favor with taxpayer dollars.

Meanwhile, Biden, who promised to bring the country together, has left our nation more divided than ever. He also promised to govern as a moderate, but veered far left to win over Vermont Independent Sen. Bernie Sanders’ followers. In addition, he promised transparency, but delivered one of the most opaque administrations in history. Finally, he tried to jail his political opponent, even as he pretended to defend democracy.

This is Joe Biden’s legacy: dishonesty, inflation, corruption and ineptitude. Good riddance, indeed.