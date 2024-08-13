Washington Post paying for ads on X featuring pro-Democrat, anti-Trump content, critics say

The Washington Post has come under fire from critics who allege its ads on X are politically skewed in amplifying pro-Harris and anti-Trump content.

In recent weeks, conservatives have shared screenshots of posts from the "Democracy Dies in Darkness" paper of articles that were being monetized as ads.

One was an excerpt from an op-ed by President Biden touting his court reform proposal, with the quote, "We can and must prevent the abuse of presidential power. We can and must restore the public's faith in the Supreme Court. We can and must strengthen the guardrails of democracy."

"Is the @washingtonpost going to register with the FEC to run ads like this?" GOP strategist Matt Whitlock asked. "What is this ridiculous promotion of Biden’s desperate and stupid court-packing plan? You can’t even argue this is good for WaPo business because a boring op-ed isn’t driving new subscribers."

Another one that was flagged was an article about Ohio Sen. JD Vance's "rocky debut" as former President Trump's running mate with the post reading, "JD Vance has had a challenging start as the GOP's vice-presidential nominee, leaving the Trump campaign to try to clean up his controversial past comments."

Donald Trump Jr. reacted with a screenshot of a third post offering glowing coverage of Vice President Kamala Harris that read, "Throughout her life, Kamala Harris has had her share of firsts. Now, her next first could be the presidency."

"While the @washingtonpost is spending thousands of dollars running paid ads attacking JD Vance, they're also running positive ads promoting Kamala Harris," Trump Jr. wrote. "How is this any different than a Super PAC? The Washington Post should be forced to register with the @FEC. So corrupt!!!"

A source familiar with the matter told Fox News Digital that high-performing posts shared on X by The Post are later promoted as ads. The paper's far-left readership is likely driving the partisan nature of its ads.

Ruthless podcast co-host Michael Duncan took aim at a Post ad fact-checking Vance's claims against Harris.

"How is this not an in-kind contribution to her campaign?" Duncan wondered.

Other posts X users flagged include one that read, "Donald Trump has grown increasingly angry about Kamala Harris’s surging poll numbers and media coverage since replacing Joe Biden on the ticket." Another ad pushed the "Republicans pounce" trope against Harris' running mate, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, over his scrutinized military service claims.

Vance himself slammed the Post's ads targeting him and Trump.

"You'll see The Washington Post pay for advertisements for stories that attack me and attack Donald J. Trump," Vance told Fox News' Laura Ingraham on Thursday. "That's not the activity of a media organization. That's the activity of a SuperPAC. And I hope the FEC looks into it."

Fox News Digital reached out to The Washington Post for comment.