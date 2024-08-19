Expand / Collapse search
The Ingraham Angle

LAURA: Democrats have been forced to turn to an unproven backup quarterback

Everyone who challenged Trump is on the sidelines, Laura says

By Fox News Staff Fox News
Published
Laura: Democrats are doing everything they can to protect Kamala

Fox News host Laura Ingraham reacts to Democrats rallying behind Vice President Kamala Harris at the Democratic National Convention on 'The Ingraham Angle.'

Fox News host Laura Ingraham reacts to Vice President Kamala Harris' DNC on "The Ingraham Angle." 

LAURA INGRAHAM: Joe Biden as the incumbent president, he was the great hope of the Democratic Party, and they relied on his experience. They defended his record and they covered up his decline. They told themselves over and over that he was the only person who had ever beaten Trump, and therefore, that he was the best man for the job. They blocked anyone who tried to have a real debate in the Democratic primaries. 

CONSERVATIVES ROAST HARRIS FOR YET ANOTHER ‘WORD SALAD’ AFTER US-RUSSIA PRISONER SWAP 

Then, after all that, President Trump effectively ended Joe Biden's 52-year career in politics in 90 minutes. Now, Biden is on the sidelines where he sits with almost everyone else who has challenged President Trump—the Clinton family, the Bush family, the Cheney family. All of them are very powerful, very talented until they crossed paths with Trump. Now they're all retired from politics.  

... 

With all their most talented players gone, the Democrats have been forced to turn to an unproven backup quarterback. The last person that they ever, ever wanted to see on the field. Now, for years, the media has told us that she was terrible at politics, and the media in that case was not wrong.  

