Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Florida

Florida's Rick Scott, Matt Gaetz to face primary challengers as several states head to polls Tuesday

Republicans, Democrats to cast primary ballots in Florida, Alaska, Wyoming on Tuesday

By Brianna Herlihy Fox News
Published
close
GOP Sens. Rick Scott and Ron Johnson kick off Trump campaign DNC counter-programming: Harris 'doesn't have a clue' Video

GOP Sens. Rick Scott and Ron Johnson kick off Trump campaign DNC counter-programming: Harris 'doesn't have a clue'

The Trump campaign hosted two high-profile surrogates at a press conference in Chicago on Monday, kicking off the counter-programming effort against the Democratic National Convention.

Join Fox News for access to this content
Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account - free of charge.
By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News' Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive.
Please enter a valid email address.
By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News' Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive.

Republicans and Democrats head to the polls Tuesday to choose their party's nominee in primary races across Florida, Wyoming and Alaska.

Republicans will keep a keen eye on the Florida primary races of Rep. Matt Gaetz, amid his feud with former House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, and Sen. Rick Scott, who hopes to lead the party in the Senate next Congress. 

Scott is expected to easily win his primary race on Tuesday against two candidates with little name recognition or financial backing. The Democrat primary, however, is more contentious, with a race between former U.S. Rep. Debbie Mucarsel-Powell, Navy veteran and businessman Stanley Campbell, Army veteran and businessman Rod Joseph, and Brian Rush, a former four-term Florida state representative. 

Mucarsel-Powell, who in 2018 became the first Ecuadorian American and first South American-born woman elected to Congress, is the favorite among the Democrats. She lost her former House seat after just one term.

FORMER DEMOCRAT REP DEBBIE MUCARSEL-POWELL ANNOUNCES PLAN TO CHALLENGE FLORIDA SEN RICK SCOTT IN 2024 

Rick Scott is seen during the Republican National Convention

Florida Sen. Rick Scott is seen during the Republican National Convention on July 16, 2024, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

Scott in May officially announced his bid for Republican leader in the next Senate after Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., announced he'd be stepping down.

"I have decided to run for Senate Republican leader because I believe now is a moment we need dramatic change," he wrote in a letter to fellow Senate Republicans.

Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., is also gaining attention, largely because McCarthy’s political committee has spent $3 million attacking him and backing his primary opponent, former Navy aviator Aaron Dimmock.

Gaetz led a group of eight Republicans to oust McCarthy from the speakership with the help of Democrat members last year. 

Matt Gaetz speaks on Day 3 of the Republican National Convention

Rep. Matt Gaetz (Reuters/Mike Segar/File)

McCarthy's attacks on Gaetz stem from a House Ethics Committee investigation into alleged sexual misconduct and drug use. But the allegations aren’t new, and Gaetz has a loyal following in his district, making an upset unlikely. Since winning office in 2016, Gaetz has easily won primaries with between 65% and 80% of the vote, the Associated Press reported.

Outside of Gaetz's race, incumbents are running for 27 of Florida's 28 House seats, and all should be safe in the primary barring any surprises, the Associated Press reported.

Rep. Cory Mills, R-Fla., a military veteran and first-term Republican, is running for re-election in Florida's 7th Congressional District. He is facing a challenge from small business owner Jennifer Adams, who labeled herself a moderate and Mills an "extremist incumbent."

KEVIN MCCARTHY SAYS MATT GAETZ SHOULD GET PROFESSIONAL HELP AFTER VIRAL SPAT: 'HE LOOKS VERY UNHINGED'

Gen Z Democrat Rep. Maxwell Frost is up for re-election in Florida's 10th Congressional District. Frost, 26, formerly worked for the anti-gun group March for Our Lives and is expected to speak at the DNC later this week.

On the state and local front, for the first time ever, Florida Democrats have fielded a candidate for all 120 state House and 40 state Senate seats. Still, the GOP built a strong supermajority in both chambers, and Republicans will likely maintain their dominance in the legislature in November.

The AP reported that at the voter deadline for the primary, Republicans outnumbered Democrats 5.3 million to 4.3 million, with 3.5 million voters choosing not to register with a party.

FLORIDA GOP LAWMAKER WANTS TO BAN SMOKING ON STREETS BUT SUPPORTS LEGALIZING MARIJUANA

Republican Whyoming Sen. John Barrasso

Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo. (Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images/File)

Meanwhile, in Alaska, both parties are fighting for control of Democrat Rep. Mary Peltola's seat, which had been in Republican hands for decades until Rep. Don Young died in 2022. Peltola has served since 2022 after winning the seat in a special election. 

Peltola will face Republicans Lt. Gov. Nancy Dahlstrom and Nick Begich, who shares a name with his late grandfather, a Democrat congressman who was on a plane that disappeared in 1972, according to the AP.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

In Wyoming, Republican Rep. Harriet Hageman faces a primary challenge from Steven Helling, who has yet to report any fundraising to the Federal Election Commission. Hageman, the freshman congresswoman, defeated Rep. Liz Cheney in 2022.

Republican Sen. John Barrasso, who has served Wyoming since 2007, faces businessman Reid Rasner, though Barrasso is expected to win handily.

The Associated Press contributed to this report. 

Brianna Herlihy is a politics writer for Fox News Digital.

More from Politics