Biden looks to upset potential Trump win with long-lasting impact on courts and more top headlines

BENCH PRESS – Biden already looking to upset a potential Trump win with long-lasting impact on courts. Continue reading …

'I DELETED THAT' – Fauci's top adviser makes stunning admission, offers apology to all Americans. Continue reading …

'MORALLY BANKRUPT' – Antisemitic terror under the microscope while Americans serve as judge and jury today. Continue reading …

‘BLACKLISTING IS REAL’ – Actor says there are plenty of conservatives in Hollywood — they're just afraid to speak out. Continue reading …

TICK TOCK – Hardworking Americans drive retirement accounts to levels not seen in years. Continue reading …

POLITICS

BORDER CHAOS – WH press secretary dodges direct question on President Biden's border role. Continue reading …

'OPPOSING INTERESTS' – Red states demand SCOTUS halt blue-state effects on energy. Continue reading …

SWINGING LEAD – Trump pulling away in battleground states, poll shows. Continue reading …

RAT'S APPLE – NYC Mayor Eric Adams plans a summit to address out-of-control rodents. Continue reading …

Click here for more cartoons…





MEDIA

PROTECT AND SERVE – Blue line getting thinner in West Coast states as police take refuge in Idaho. Continue reading …

OUCH – VP mocked for her word salads in brutal late-night skit. Continue reading …

SUPER COMMUTER – Man reveals the lengths he will go to make a reasonable wage. Is it worth it? Continue reading …

'WE'RE STUCK' – James Comey bashes Biden DOJ for being 'too slow' to prosecute Trump. Continue reading …







SHORT QUESTIONS WITH DANA PERINO – Adam Klotz of Fox Weather reveals biggest story to date & why he'll go to space. Continue reading …







OPINION

HUGH HEWITT – Morning Glory: The Team that Trump needs to outline now to secure millions of votes. Continue reading …

ANDY PUZDER – Biden's tax deception: One more thing our president gets wrong. Continue reading …







PRIMETIME

LAURA INGRAHAM - Democrats are 'doing everything possible' to control the nation's judiciary. Continue reading …

JESSE WATTERS – Trump's visit to the South Bronx is driving the elites crazy. Continue reading …

SEAN HANNITY – Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu reacts to arrest warrants. See video …

GREG GUTFELD – White House staffers correcting Biden's speech might be a sign he is 'done.' Continue reading …









IN OTHER NEWS

FRESH POWDER – Skier tracks down alleged hit-and-run snowboarder, sues over catastrophic injuries. Continue reading …

ELVIS ESTATE – Graceland visitors say iconic site should stay in Presley family: 'Part of our history'. Continue reading …

AMERICAN CULTURE QUIZ – Test your command of state birds, state songs, pop stars and politics. Continue reading …

SWIFT EFFECT – Taylor Swift lifts demand on airline tickets to Europe. Continue reading …

RARE SNACK – Zoo animals are caught chowing down on double-brood cicadas. See video …

WATCH

BETHANY MANDEL – We need to get the hostages out now. See video …

PHIL HOLLOWAY – Judge in NY v. Trump trial has his thumb 'on the scale.' See video …







FOX WEATHER

What’s it looking like in your neighborhood? Continue reading…





THE LAST WORD

"From day one, the Biden administration has put the left's demand for diversity and activism above competence and merit."

– LAURA INGRAHAM







