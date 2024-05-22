LAURA INGRAHAM: Democrats are 'doing everything possible' to control the nation's judiciary

Fox News host Laura Ingraham weighed in on GOP senators grilling a Biden judicial nominee over a transgender inmate transfer request despite previous sex crimes convictions on "The Ingraham Angle."

LAURA INGRAHAM: From day one, the Biden administration has put the left's demand for diversity and activism above competence and merit…

Well, from the open borders to their push for transgenderism, the Democrats have relied on their hand-picked judges to validate these policies, regardless of the Constitution, the rule of law, or just plain common sense or biology, which takes us to today's Senate Judiciary Committee hearing to consider the nominations of several Biden appointees to key federal judgeships.

SENATORS GRILL BIDEN JUDICIAL NOMINEE OVER TRANSGENDER INMATE TRANSFER REQUEST DESPITE SEX CRIMES CONVICTIONS

Now, Democrats were hoping, I think, to squeak these nominees through — all of them women — knowing that Americans don't really see much of these hearings, but today's was a doozy, and it was illustrative of the Democrats' perversion of our Article III courts.

…

Now, in Biden's first term, remember: They've lost huge cases because the hard left doesn't yet control the judiciary. But as we saw today, they're doing everything possible to get there. And if they do, you're going to find that criminals will be treated better than most law-abiding Americans. And traditional Christians? They'll be totally run over. To stop this unconstitutional madness — that hearing was staggering — we need a Republican Senate, and we need to put Donald Trump back in the White House.