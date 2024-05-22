Famed 'Bond' villain Robert Davi says ‘closeted conservatives’ in Hollywood are scared to speak out

Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account - free of charge. Please enter a valid email address.

Actor Robert Davi said there are plenty of "closeted conservatives" in Hollywood who are afraid to speak out because they live in fear.

Davi has been in several widely popular films, including playing Timothy Dalton-era James Bond villain Franz Sanchez in "License to Kill" and key roles in "The Goonies" and "Die Hard." But in recent years Davi said he has been focused on independent projects and even had a hard time promoting his recent film, "Bardejov," because mainstream Hollywood shuns anyone who expresses conservative views.

"I've always wanted to start a movement in SAG. You talk about diversity, equity and inclusion, except if you're a conservative and you think differently. That's the hypocrisy of the left," Davi told Fox News Digital.

"The left is the most hypocritical group of people you'll ever meet," he continued. "I know for a fact there are closeted conservatives that are afraid to speak out."

Davi, a classic cinema buff who yearns for an A-list celebrity to speak out the way Ronald Reagan did in the 1940s and '50s, said modern Hollywood conservatives are put in a "fearful mindset" and afraid to speak their mind, which has resulted in a reluctance to express support for Israel.

"Just like in Hollywood, you can’t say, ‘I’m pro-Trump' or 'conservative,’ because you’ll get denigrated for it," Davi said.

As a result, Davi feels many Hollywood bigwigs are simply petrified of being shunned by the industry.

"Blacklisting happens, blacklisting is a real thing," he said, noting that outspoken liberals such as Robert De Niro don’t have to worry.

"If he says something untoward about Trump, he's not going to be blacklisted. He can say whatever he wants to say … he’ll still get hired," Davi said.

"But, if I say something, or if I go against the grain or against the current," he continued, "we're blacklisted, so there is a fear."

Davi said that many of his friends won’t even allow him to promote "Bardejov" on their podcasts because they fear "guilt by association" for giving a platform to an outspoken conservative.

"It’s a sick world. It’s a sick society. It’s a sick media that is continuing to foster that whole issue, and they’re not held accountable," he said. "I want to hold them accountable."

Davi began his career with an incredible run of TV appearances, with roles in "Charlie’s Angels," "The Incredible Hulk," "Dynasty," "Hill Street Blues," "St. Elsewhere," "T.J. Hooker," "The A-Team," "The Equalizer," and "L.A. Law," among others.

Since then, he’s appeared in everything from "CSI" to "The Expendables 3," and has starred alongside legends such as Marlon Brando, Bruce Willis, Christopher Walken and Catherine Zeta Jones.

"Bardejov" is based on the true story of Jewish leader Rafuel Lowy, who found a resourceful way to save the Jewish population of Bardejov, Slovakia, from being sent to Auschwitz during World War II.

Davi, who plays Lowy, joked that he must be the only Catholic Italian-American who has played both a Palestinian and an Orthodox Jew. Davi met with 17 of Lowy’s relatives to make it as historically accurate as possible.

"It's very faith-based. It's a beautiful story because the Jews of Bardejov refused to be violent about saving their girls … so he came up with a different plan," he said. "It’s a small, independent film but I guarantee you, if you have any emotions, you’ll tear up. I’m very proud of the film."

"Bardejov" was filmed in May 2023, months before Hamas terrorists attacked Israel on Oct. 7. He doesn’t feel the film has gotten enough attention, particularly as anti-Israel protesters have plagued American institutions in recent weeks.

Davi hopes some of the college students making antisemitic statements stumble upon the film, which is available on Amazon Prime Video, because they could use a history lesson — even if his liberal peers don’t want to help promote it.

"In life, what’s past is prologue, and we have a youth that has been lobotomized in terms of our history," he said.

