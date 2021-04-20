Maxine Waters takes victory lap on MSNBC after House GOP's failed effort to censure her over remarks

Rep. Maxine Waters, D-Calif., thanked her Democratic colleagues Tuesday after they sucessfully tabled a motion by Republican lawmakers to censure her over remarks she made about the Derek Chauvin trial over the weekend.

Waters traveled to Brooklyn Center, Minnesota on Saturday, telling reporters that if the former Minneapolis police officer wasn't convicted in the death of George Floyd: "We've got to stay on the street and we've got to get more active, we've got to get more confrontational. We've got to make sure that they know that we mean business."

Waters said she was "hopeful" Chauvin would be convicted of murder, but if he wasn't, "we cannot go away."

Chauvin was ultimately convicted on all three murder and manslaughter charges Tuesday.

On MSNBC's "The ReidOut" Tuesday, Waters knocked the censure efforts led by House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif. The vote to table McCarthy's censure resolution was 216-210 and split along party lines.

"Of course, I'm criticized all the time, and of course, the Republicans make a target of me, but as you know, I am passionate on these issues," Waters told host Joy Reid. "I'm so sorry that it causes pain oftentimes with my colleagues. Many times they're in these districts where they are frightened, where they have a lot of racism, where they haven’t moved to the point that they can have a decent conversation about these issues and sometimes it’s very difficult for them.

"But they stood up with me today," she added. "They put me out for censure because of my visit to Minneapolis and my colleagues stood with me, and they voted to table the motion that was put up to censure me because the Republicans love it use me as a target."

Waters went on to mock GOP efforts to "raise money on my back," which she said portray her as an "uppity" Black woman and fool "poor" "retirees" into giving Republicans money.

"They don’t seem to understand, they’re not going to get me out of office," Waters vowed. "Because I’m here until I decide to retire."

The congresswoman later insisted her comments about "confrontation" were not about violence and that she is a "non-violent" person.