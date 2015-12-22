Bergdahl, who walked off Afghanistan post, to appear before judge; charges include desertion

U.S. Army Sgt. Bowe Bergdahl is scheduled to appear before a military judge in North Carolina on charges of desertion and misbehavior before the enemy.

An arraignment will be held Tuesday at Fort Bragg for Bergdahl, who disappeared in Afghanistan in 2009 and was held by the Taliban for five years.

The Army recently announced that he will face a general court-martial on the charges. If convicted, Bergdahl could get life in prison on the misbehavior charge and up to five years for desertion.

Bergdahl's May 2014 release in exchange for five detainees in Guantanamo Bay touched off a firestorm of criticism. Some in Congress accused President Barack Obama of jeopardizing the nation's safety.