Authorities seek links between killings in Tennessee

Authorities say the slayings of three women and a toddler in southern Tennessee and a death just across the border in Alabama may be linked.

Alabama coroner Craig Whisenant said a body found Tuesday in Madison County may be that of Warren Vincent Crutcher, who was wanted for questioning by Lincoln County, Tenn., authorities

On Monday, Tennessee officials found three women and an 18-month-old boy dead at two different homes in Lincoln County, about 100 miles south of Nashville. The cause of death hasn't been released.

Sheriff Murray Blackwelder said two children survived the attacks and identified one of them as Crutcher's 3-year-old son.

Whisenant said authorities haven't positively identified the dead man in Alabama. He wouldn't comment on the cause of death but said it wasn't suicide.