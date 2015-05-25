Authorities say they've found party bus that critically injured man in Los Angeles suburb

Authorities say they believe they've found a party bus that dragged a man more than 200 feet in a weekend hit-and-run in a Los Angeles suburb.

Witnesses described the bus as having flashing lights and blaring music, and City News Service says it was located Monday.

Los Angeles County Sheriff's Deputy Mike Barazza says it's unclear whether the owner was behind the wheel but he's cooperating with investigators.

Twenty-six-year-old Efren Virgen was struck and critically injured around 2:30 a.m. Saturday as he walked home from a bar in Norwalk. It's unclear whether he was in a crosswalk.

Virgen's brother, Sam Virgen, tells KNBC-TV (http://bit.ly/1B6vMix ) that the father of two will need more surgery to repair his crushed pelvis and legs, and it's unclear if he'll walk again.

