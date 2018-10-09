Expand / Collapse search
Hurricanes - Typhoons
As Hurricane Michael hits Florida, live surf cam videos show impact

By Kaitlyn Schallhorn | Fox News
WATCH LIVE: Gulf Coast braces for Hurricane Michael

Florida's Gulf Coast is bracing as Hurricane Michael, a potent Category 4 storm, charged onto land with maximum sustained winds of 155 mph Wednesday afternoon.

The National Hurricane Center warned Michael is "extremely dangerous" with potentially "life-threatening" storm surges. As of Wednesday afternoon, the hurricane was about 20 miles southeast of Panama City, moving north-northeast at 14 mph.

As the hurricane continues on its path, click the videos below for a live look at the storm's impact in Florida.

Bradenton Beach

Anna Maria Island 

Panama City Beach

Venice

Kaitlyn Schallhorn is a Reporter for Fox News. Follow her on Twitter: @K_Schallhorn.