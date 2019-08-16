Army's housing chief relieved of command due to loss of confidence in his leadership

Lt. Gen. Brad Becker, the commander of Army Installation Management Command, has reportedly been relieved of his position due to loss of confidence in his ability to lead.

“We cannot comment further with an ongoing investigation, but the relief was not mission-related,” an Army spokeswoman said, according to the Army Times.

ARMY DETAILS FUTURE 'TACTICAL' WAR NETWORK

Becker’s former department has been heavily criticized for subpar on-base housing conditions that were sometimes moldy and bug-infested, according to Task & Purpose, but the Army said the firing was not related to the housing issue.

In a statement, the Army said Becker was relieved “from his position as commanding general of the U.S. Army Installation Management Command due to a loss of trust and confidence in his ability to command.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Maj. Gen. Timothy McGuire, deputy commanding general of the U.S. Army Installation Management Command, will serve as interim commander, according to the Times.

Becker started in the role last September.