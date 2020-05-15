Arlington National Cemetery will be closed to the public this Memorial Day due to coronavirus restrictions

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Arlington National Cemetery will remain closed to the public this Memorial Day in order to abide by coronavirus restrictions, officials announced Friday.

Families of fallen military service members buried in the cemetery will be permitted to visit the graves of their loved ones, but tours are also not allowed at this time.

“We are expecting several thousand family pass holders to visit their loved ones' graves this Memorial Day weekend,” said Charles Alexander Jr., superintendent of Arlington National Cemetery. “Protecting the health of our employees, service members, contractors and our visitors is paramount.”

Family members are expected to wear a face mask and adhere to social-distancing regulations.

The national cemetery has been closed to the public during the coronavirus pandemic. There have not been plans announced as to when the cemetery will reopen to everyone.

“Arlington National Cemetery continues to monitor health and safety conditions and will promptly inform the public with any updates or changes to our operating status. Resuming more routine operations will be deliberate and conditions based as we abide by DOD [Department of Defense] regulations and CDC [Centers for Disease Control and Prevention] guidelines,” Alexander said.

There will be “multimedia virtual visitation” that the public can utilize on the Arlington National Cemetery’s official website and on social media, in lieu of attending in person.

“For 152 years, the American public has come to know Arlington National Cemetery as the place to remember those who sacrificed many times before us and those who will make the sacrifice in the future,” Karen Durham-Aguilera, executive director of the Office of Army Cemeteries, and Arlington National Cemetery said in a statement Friday.

“During this holiday and every day, Arlington National Cemetery represents the American people for past, present and future generations by laying to rest those few who have served our nation with dignity and honor, while immersing guests in the cemetery's living history.”