Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Arizona
Published

Arizona woman clinging to stop sign rescued from floodwaters

Mohave County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue says woman clinging to stop sign amid was 'very lucky'

By Stephen Sorace | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for July 27 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for July 27

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

An Arizona woman was rescued Monday after clinging to a stop sign as floodwaters rushed around her, authorities said.

The rescue happened around 5 p.m. near Shinarump Drive and Agate Road in Golden Valley, the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue said.

A construction crew working nearby spotted the 42-year-old woman holding onto the signpost in a running wash with swift-moving water up to her waist, the sheriff’s office said.

Rescue crews responded to the scene and were able to walk the woman out of the wash as the waters began to recede.

ST. LOUIS FLOODING: AT LEAST 1 DEAD IN HISTORIC EVENT

The 42-year-old woman was spotted hanging on to a stop sign as waist-deep water swirled around her.

The 42-year-old woman was spotted hanging on to a stop sign as waist-deep water swirled around her. (Mohave County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue )

Officials said the woman was "very lucky."

With more rain expected to fall this week in the area, officials warned travelers not to drive through flooded roadways. 

  • car submerged in floodwater
    Image 1 of 2

    A vehicle was also found partially submerged in the rushing water. (Mohave County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue )

  • flooded roadway in Golden Valley, Arizona
    Image 2 of 2

    Officials warned drivers not to travel through flooded roadways. (Mohave County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue )

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Turn around – don’t drown!" the sheriff’s office said.