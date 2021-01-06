Arizona deputies bust driver with more than 450 pounds of marijuana: ‘Dude, you can’t have that much weed’

A driver in Arizona was busted with more than 450 pounds of marijuana in his car – just "a smidge over the legal limit" of one ounce that the recently passed Proposition 207 allows adults to carry, authorities said jokingly.

Jesus Carmelo Juarez was stopped for speeding on Jan. 4 when deputies discovered 21 bundles of marijuana – weighing a total of 451 pounds – inside of his car, the Pinal County Sheriff’s Office said.

"Dude, you can't have THAT much weed," Sheriff Mark Lamb said, according to a statement.

Passed in November, Proposition 207 legalized recreational marijuana in the state for adults over 21 years old. However, it is still illegal to possess more than one ounce, the sheriff warned.

Juarez was charged with possession of marijuana, possession of marijuana for sale, and transportation of marijuana, officials said. He was booked into the Pinal County jail.